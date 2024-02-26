The Boston Bruins continue their west coast trip as they face the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bruins come into the game sitting at 34-12-13 on the year, tied for first in the Eastern Conference. It has been a struggle as of late for the Bruins, losing six of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. After a scoreless first period, Jesper Boqvist scored in the second to make it 1-0 for the Bruins. The Bruins would add a second goal in the period, but give up two goals in the third, including one with just 1:11 left in the game. In overtime, Brock Boeser scored to give the Canucks the victory.
Meanwhile, the Kraken are 24-22-11 on the year, sitting in sixth in the Pacific Division. They have won three of their last five games as well. The Kraken faced the Wild the last time out. The Kraken struck first, with a Vince Dunn goal just 36 seconds into the game. Still, the Wild would score twice in the first period, making it 2-1. In the second period, the Wild would score three times in the first seven minutes to get up 5-2. The Kraken would get another goal back on a Jordan Eberle goal, but they would fall 5-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Bruins-Kraken Odds
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline: -140
Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 5.5 (-114)
Under: 5.5 (-106)
How to Watch Bruins vs. Kraken
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins sit ninth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.32 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 36 goals on the year and 46 assists, good for 82 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 26 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 52 points. He has seven goals and 14 assists this year on the power play.
Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle enters the game with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 48 points. However, he has not had the same level of success on the power play. Coyle has just four goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 31 assists this year, good for 40 points. That gives the Bruins four payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting ninth in the NHL with a 22.8 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.5 percent success rate, tenth in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark in goal for this one. He comes into the game sitting at 16-6-5 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Ullmark has not been great as of late. He is just 1-0-3 this month but with a 2.38 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.
Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kraken sit 27th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.75 goals per game this year. Leading the team in goals and points this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 25 goals on the year and has added 21 assists, giving him 46 points. He has been solid on the power play, with nine goals and seven assists on the year. Joining him in putting up points is Oliver Bjorkstrand. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 28 assists, good for third on the team with 41 total points. He also has six goals and 12 assists on the power play this year.
Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with ten goals and 32 assists on the year, good for 42 total points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken is Eeli Tolvanen. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 31 total points.
The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 20.9 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 79.0 percent success rate this year.
Phillip Grubauer is expected to be in goal today for the Kraken. He is 7-9-1 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He came in for a relief effort last time out, stopping 17 of 18 shots in relief of Joey Daccord. Daccord may still get the start tonight, He is 16-12-10 on the year with a .919 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average.
Final Bruins-Kraken Prediction & Pick
While the Bruins have just two wins in their last eight games, they have gotten points in six of the last eight, going 2-2-4 in those eight games. Each of their last five games has gone to overtime and six of their last seven games. Joey Daccord was just relieved for the first time in his career. If he is not in the game, that will be a big boost for the Bruins, but even with him in, the Bruins can make this a solid game. With the rate the Bruins are doing overtime, taking the +330 on overtime may be a solid play. Still, the Bruins should be able to take the win in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bruins-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-140)