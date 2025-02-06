The Tampa Bay Lightning have fallen on hard times as of late, with the depth of their team being a real concern, and general manager Julien BriseBois reportedly is going to try to address those areas ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

“I think they're going to look at both areas,” Davis Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said. “If they can bring in somebody in the mid-six to help with their offense a little bit, or at least spread out their depth, that's I think what they would like to do in addition to adding someone on the blue line. So they're looking at both. They have cap space to play with, a little bit anyway, and they're going to try to utilize that to their advantage.”

The Lightning's forward group has lacked depth, despite the star players like Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel. For Tampa Bay to improve and reclaim former glory, BriseBois is going to have to bolster that group to improve the depth. However, he is reportedly not going to just target forwards, but a defenseman as well, if it makes sense to do so.

“BriseBois is looking,” Pagnotta said. “He's not going to pounce on anything now just for the sake of doing it, which I think was the primary messaging towards him being patient. He wants to see how this club continues to perform, but if he could find someone on the backend and in their mid-six, likely in the third line kind of role, I think that's their preference in Tampa.”

The Lightning currently sit in the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 60 points. They are tied witht he Boston Bruins, who they have the tiebreaker over. Teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders and New York Rangers are not fare behind as well. The Lightning need to perform well down the stretch to make the playoffs, so BriseBois giving the roster a boost would be of great help.