The Boston Red Sox made a notable move Monday, finalizing a one-for-one deal that sent pitching prospect Luis Perales to the Washington Nationals in exchange for left-hander Jake Bennett. The transaction adds another layer to recent Red Sox news as the club continues reshaping its pitching depth ahead of the 2026 season.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the following post Monday evening.

“Pitching-prospect trade: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring left-hander Jake Bennett from the Washington Nationals for right-hander Luis Perales, sources tell ESPN. A 1-for-1 deal.”

The deal represents a rare MLB prospect swap, with both pitchers recently returning from Tommy John surgery after lengthy rehabilitation timelines. Boston receives a more polished arm in Bennett, while Washington takes a higher-upside gamble on Perales, prioritizing long-term ceiling over immediate stability.

According to early evaluations from scouts, Bennett profiles as a durable 6-foot-6 left-hander who leans on command and a deceptive arm slot instead of pure velocity. His low-90s fastball complements a strong changeup and a developing slider, positioning him as a near-ready option for Triple-A Worcester. The scouting report on the southpaw underscores his potential to provide stable rotation depth for the Red Sox, an area the organization has lacked from the left side in recent years.

For the Nationals, Perales brings electric stuff that has drawn attention across the league. The deal gives the franchise a young, controllable arm whose fastball regularly touches the upper 90s. His development will hinge on command, but the Nationals can afford patience as they rebuild their pitching foundation.

Both pitchers are expected to report fully healthy to spring training. For the Red Sox, the move signals confidence in Bennett’s readiness and reflects a calculated effort to balance risk and reliability within the system.