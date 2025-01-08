The Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of another miserable season. They enter Wednesday's action with the worst points percentage in the entire league with 28 points in 40 games. But the expectations were higher considering their veteran leadership and young stars like Connor Bedard. Now, the Blackhawks set their sights on the NHL trade deadline and Taylor Hall is the biggest name on the market. The Athletic's Scott Powers outlined his value with two months to go before the deadline.

“Although [Hall's] production has tailed off in the last month, he’s still close to a 20-goal pace,” Powers wrote. “As one NHL executive reminded me, Hall is producing around the same as when he was on a quality Boston Bruins team not too long ago.”

The Blackhawks should not be entering a rebuild because they landed Bedard. But they have not contended for the playoffs in either season with the top pick. They have to make the most of every trade to surround Bedard with elite talent quickly. Powers is not bullish on the potential return for Hall.

“There’s a slight chance the Blackhawks can get a second-round pick for Hall, but most league sources I spoke to believed a third-round pick was more likely,” Powers reported.

Who else could the Blackhawks trade at the deadline?

There is no reason for the Blackhawks to keep anyone on an expiring contract at the trade deadline. Ryan Donato and Pat Maroon are the forwards and Alec Martinez is the lone defenseman who fit the criteria. Each of them should get traded and a contender would be wise to pick them up depending on their needs.

But none of these players will land the Blackhawks a first-round pick, so they will have to hit on their own. Halfway through the season, they have the highest chance of landing the first overall pick again. That would be a great way to surround Bedard with talent but is not a sustainable way to build.

There are usually no elite players under contract available at the NHL trade deadline. This year could be different because of the chaos with the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson would be the only player the Blackhawks should trade for at the deadline. If the conversation progressed, Bedard should be their only untouchable asset.

There are a few teams that will be sellers at the deadline, including the Rangers, Islanders, Sharks, and Sabres. But the Blackhawks should be the biggest sellers in March.