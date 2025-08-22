The New York Giants already look like they are ready for the regular season. New York dominated New England 42-10 in the team's final preseason game before Week 1. All three of the Giants quarterbacks who played in the game had great performances. And they celebrated like nobody else could during the big win.

Giants QBs Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart pulled out the iconic “Eat a W” celebration a few times on Thursday night.

First, the pair did a combined performance. While looking straight into the TV camera, Dart held up a W in front of Winston's face. Winston then ate the W while mean mugging the camera.

Winston also celebrated with his teammates on the field after the game.

“Hey y'all I'm just saying, they call us the three amigos, but somebody had the hat trick today,” Winston said, panning the camera to Dart and QB Tommy DeVito. “We turn it up! We got the young bucks and we eat W's with the young bucks. You know what time it is. Go Big Blue!”

The Giants will face some tough decisions when deciding how many QBs to keep on their final 53-man roster.

Recapping the Giants' big preseason win against the Patriots on Thursday night

The Giants dominated the Patriots from wire to wire on Thursday night.

New York jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Winston and Dart each threw a touchdown pass to get that commanding lead.

Dart was briefly pulled from the game by the NFL's concussion spotters and evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared to return to the field, but New York decided against it. Winston went in and immediately scored his touchdown to Jalin Hyatt.

But the star of the show was fourth-string QB Tommy DeVito.

New York went into overdrive in the second half, led by DeVito. The Giants scored 28 of their 42 points in the second, all unanswered.

DeVito was a huge part of New York offensive success in the second half. He went 17-of-20 for 198 yards and three touchdowns against New England's reserve players.

The Giants were slinging the football the whole game. They barely got help from their running game. Dante Miller led the team with 11 carries for 41 yards.

Now the Giants have a few weeks to get ready for real football.

New York opens the regular season with a road trip to Washington.