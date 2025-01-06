The Vancouver Canucks are having a respectable season, sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division. However, they haven't received the expected production from two of their best players — Elias Pettersson and JT Miller. There's been reported drama between the two and a recent report claimed that the Canucks are listening to trade offers for their two stars.
Ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, Pettersson was asked about the trade buzz. His response? Simple. Play better.
Via Ian MacIntyre of Sportsnet:
“Put pucks in the net and win games,” he said.
“I know I can do better,” Pettersson said. “I will be the first one to say it, and I never think things will get easier.
“I haven't had the start (to the season) that I wanted to. At the end of the day, I have expectations from the club, and obviously, I haven't met them yet. But, I mean, it doesn't matter what people say. I know what I can do, and that's what I'm focussing on doing.”
Since last season's All-Star Break, Pettersson has struggled. In 2024-25, he has just 10 goals and 18 assists in 34 games. That's not good enough for a guy who just signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension last March. Canucks GM Patrick Allvin publicly called out Pettersson in an interview last week, saying he's yet to accomplish anything despite getting paid handsomely:
“I think, again, it comes back to expectations and preparation, how you prepare yourself. I don't believe that he was aware of just how hard it was going to be. Just because you achieve one thing to get a long-term extension (the $92.8-million contract Pettersson signed in March). . . life just gets harder. You haven't really accomplished anything. You're not even halfway there (to winning a Stanley Cup). And then obviously the mental part comes in there, too, and suddenly you feel the pressure.”
While it's unlikely Vancouver actually trades the Swede, he does have to play a mile better if this team is going to contend. After all, Pettersson has been one of their best players for several years now. He is aware of the pressure and knows that the chatter will stop once he starts putting up big numbers again.