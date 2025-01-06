The Vancouver Canucks are having a respectable season, sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division. However, they haven't received the expected production from two of their best players — Elias Pettersson and JT Miller. There's been reported drama between the two and a recent report claimed that the Canucks are listening to trade offers for their two stars.

Ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, Pettersson was asked about the trade buzz. His response? Simple. Play better.

Via Ian MacIntyre of Sportsnet:

“Put pucks in the net and win games,” he said.

“I know I can do better,” Pettersson said. “I will be the first one to say it, and I never think things will get easier.