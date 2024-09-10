The Toronto Maple Leafs signed RFA Nick Robertson to a one-year deal this week after he requested a trade earlier this summer. There was a belief that he could stick around and fight for playing time on the left side, but it appears Robertson still wants out.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“Despite new contract, belief is Nick Robertson is still more likely to be traded than open the season with the #Leafs. There is still solid interest in Robertson. And it's always easier to trade an asset under contract as opposed to an RFA, which helped him sign.”

As Seravalli pointed out, it will be easier for the Maple Leafs to find a trade partner now that he's under contract. That's part of the reason he agreed to a deal. Robertson played in just 56 games last season, registering 14 goals and 13 assists. He's struggled with injuries since coming into the league but Toronto thinks that he can be an important piece for them:

“We look at Nick as an excellent player,” Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in July, via the Toronto Sun. “And there’s great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us.

“I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

So despite being told he'll have an opportunity to battle for ice time, Robertson still wants out. It's an interesting situation considering he could prove his worth with the team that drafted him. The Maple Leafs took Robertson 53rd overall in the 2019 draft but he's yet to play a full NHL season. His 56 appearances in 2023-24 were a career-high.

Would he get a bigger role elsewhere? It remains to be seen. Only time will tell what happens with Robertson.