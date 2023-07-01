The Toronto Maple Leafs are letting a few of their unrestricted free agents test the market on Saturday. And it seems as if some of those players won't return to the Maple Leafs this summer if the latest rumor is to be believed.

The Maple Leafs are expected to sign veteran forward Ryan Reaves to a multi-year contract on Saturday, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. It is unclear exactly how much term the Maple Leafs are giving Reaves.

Reaves cannot officially sign with the Maple Leafs until 12 PM ET on Saturday. However, if his former team, the Minnesota Wild, gave the veteran forward permission, he can speak to the Toronto front office before that time.

Reaves joined the Wild during the 2022-23 season following a trade with the New York Rangers. He scored five goals and 15 points for a Minnesota team that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Of course, hockey fans know that Reaves is not known for his goal-scoring. The 36-year-old is one of the few remaining players you could call an enforcer in the modern NHL.

Reaves has posted north of 100 penalty minutes in four seasons. His career high in penalty minutes came in 2013-14 with the St. Louis Blues. The then-27-year-old recorded 126 penalty minutes while adding eight points in 63 games.

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving clearly identified a need for size and physicality in his lineup. Reaves certainly addresses that need. It all depends on the length of this expected contract, assuming it happens. Only time will tell how this decision works out for the Toronto Maple Leafs.