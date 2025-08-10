The Tennessee Volunteers had a strong 2024-25 season, their first under head coach Kim Caldwell. They finished 22-9 overall in the regular season, and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. But the Volunteers received bad news this weekend regarding a key player from last year’s team. Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn was charged with burglary and assault following an arrest, as per ESPN.

According to reports, Ruby Whitehorn’s arrest by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Knoxville, Tennessee came following an incident where she apparently kicked in multiple doors at the residence of a woman in North Knox County this past Friday.

The arrest came after a call for a domestic disturbance and Ruby Whitehorn was ultimately charged with burglary and assault. The only immediate comment from the Tennessee program came from Volunteers’ associate director of women’s basketball Eric Trainer.

“We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather additional information,” Trainer said.

Whitehorn was heading into her second season with Tennessee after transferring from Clemson. She played two seasons at Clemson and was an immediate impact player in the starting lineup as a freshman. This past season, Whitehorn appeared in 34 games, including 28 starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game.

She averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Whitehorn led Tennessee in scoring in six games during the season, including the Volunteers’ loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament.

Whitehorn was also the team’s leading scorer in their Sweet 16 elimination against Texas with 16 points. Whitehorn was probably on tap to play a key role this upcoming season, but that’s all up in the air at the moment.

The Volunteers are looking to get back to their glory days when Pat Summitt was the helm as head coach. Caldwell is the program’s third head coach, following Holly Warlick and Kellie Harper, since Summitt’s retirement.