Former Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher had a rough ending in College Station, but he's ready to coach again. Fisher says he wants another shot at leading a college football program.

“I'm 59, in great shape and healthy. I've had success everywhere we've ever been,” Fisher said on the “Trials to Triumph” podcast, and reported by ESPN. “The end at Texas A&M, it's unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020. Our quarterbacks got hurt. We played with first-team, third-team. … It was hard to get playcalling and guys around. … Didn't pan out like we needed to, but I still love it.”

The head coach, who won a national championship coaching at Florida State, was let go by Texas A&M in 2023. Due to his contract, Fisher accepted a massive $76 million buyout to leave College Station. He is now working as an analyst on the ACC Network.

Texas A&M football is now led by Mike Elko. Elko previously coached at Duke. In his first season in College Station, Elko won eight games in 2024.

Jimbo Fisher is likely to coach again if he wants

Fisher was a successful college coach, even though he wore out his welcome with Texas A&M. He left the Aggies after posting a 45-25 overall record with that program.

“Being able to [coach], I would,” Fisher said on the podcast. “I've won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games. I've been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I've got a lot to give. I'd like to get back out there.”

This offseason, rumors floated that Fisher was a candidate to coach at West Virginia. West Virginia football fired Neal Brown after a disappointing 2024 season. Fisher, who is a West Virginia native, was reported to be in the mix for the job. West Virginia instead hired Rich Rodriguez, another West Virginia native who is in his second stint at the school.

Fisher is scheduled to appear on the ACC Network show “ACC Huddle” each week this coming football season.