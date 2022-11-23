Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Rangers have parted ways with fourth-line forward Ryan Reaves, offloading him to the Minnesota Wild in a trade on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman. It wasn’t just the Rangers getting in on the trade action on Wednesday, as the Maple Leafs made a move to bring in a defenseman amid the myriad injuries to their back line. Friedman reported that the Leafs acquired Conor Timmins in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

In exchange for Reaves, the Rangers are receiving a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Wild, indicating this was a move purely to get his contract off the books. As for the Maple Leafs, they sent Curtis Douglas to the Yotes in exchange for Timmins in a straight swap deal.

Reaves’ time in New York comes to an unceremonious end after the enforcer was a healthy scratch for much of the past two weeks. It’s unclear what the Wild gave up in order to bring Reaves to Minnesota, but he should help provide a physical presence to their bottom lines. There had been inklings the team was considering putting Reaves on waivers, but it seems they were able to find a trade partner in the Minnesota Wild instead.

The 36-year-old had not registered a single point for the Rangers this season through his first 12 games, though, that’s not exactly what they kept him around to do. An enforcer through and through, Reaves racked up 44 hits in 12 games, while only skating an average of 8:27 per night.

As for Timmins, the Maple Leafs are dealing with a plethora of injuries to key defensemen, including Morgan Rielly, TJ Brodie, and Jake Muzzin, all of whom are on injured reserve. Timmins figures to offer immediate relief to an overworked group of Maple Leafs defenders, so this could be an important move for Toronto in the short term.