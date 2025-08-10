The New England Patriots made a shocking change to their defense during their latest practice. Two days after their first preseason game, a 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders, the Patriots shifted safety Kyle Dugger out of the starting lineup.

Dugger was not injured, but took the field with the second team, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. With him out of the starting lineup, New England played Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson on its first-team defense.

Dugger has spent his entire five-year career with the Patriots, starting 65 of his 73 career games. Since emerging as a full-time starter in 2021, he has not come off the bench in over 45 games.

Woodson, a 2025 fourth-round pick, stood out in the Patriots' opening preseason game, leading the team with five tackles. Although he did not start, he was constantly making plays and even got close to recording a sack on a safety blitz.

The Patriots left the offseason with numerous changes to their defense, but safety was one position not expected to undergo significant alterations. New England returned Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, its two starters from 2024, and expected both to retain their roles.

Mike Vrabel continuing to tinker with Patriots' defense

The move is surprising, but it does not guarantee that Kyle Dugger will come off the bench in 2025. Since taking over as head coach, Mike Vrabel has continued to experiment with his defensive rotation, which likely includes looks with Hawkins and Woodson in the starting lineup.

Vrabel, a former linebacker and defensive coordinator, is unsurprisingly focused on that end of the ball. Vrabel remains committed to implementing his influence on the Patriots' defense.

New England returned most of its starters, but Vrabel's hiring encouraged the team to be aggressive in free agency. The Patriots signed veterans Robert Spillane, Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Jack Gibbens and Carlton Davis III, among others. Landry and Gibbens join the team with experience playing for Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans.