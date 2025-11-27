Vin Diesel has nothing but positive words to say about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after their feud.

Since their time on the sets of Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel and The Rock shared a strained relationship. However, things allegedly got better between the two as The Rock was seen in Fast X. Recently, after the release of Smashing Machine, Vin Diesel took to social media to shower praise on it.

“One of the greatest gifts in life isn’t something you can buy, it’s the relationships forged along the way,” Diesel wrote. “I wanted to take a moment to talk about The Smashing Machine. What most people don’t realize is that Mark Kerr was one of the first friends I made when I moved from New York to California. We hit it off immediately, and the reason is simple: he is genuinely one of the kindest, most warm-hearted people you will ever meet. He actually trained me for the first XXX, so in a beautiful way, he was there at the beginning of my action career. That’s the kind of friend he’s been from day one.”

Vin Diesel celebrates The Rock's achievements and the person

Showering more praise on Johnson, Diesel went on to celebrate his achievements and the person himself. Sharing a wonderful note in the same Instagram post, Diesel poured his heart out.

“And let me celebrate Dwayne. People don’t understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day,” he continued. “I remember asking our global family who they’d love to see me work with, and a woman named Jan left a comment saying her dream was for me to collaborate with Dwayne. What followed became one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable. When he stepped into Hobbs, he did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal’s character hall of fame.”

The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, has received critical praise and tells the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, portrayed by The Rock.