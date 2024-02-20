The Oilers will be buying on Mar. 8.

As the Edmonton Oilers continue chasing a Stanley Cup in the Connor McDavid era, the team will undoubtably be buying ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

At 33-18-1 and losers of just three games since Dec. 21, the Oil are again looking like one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference. And the club could be looking to add either a defenseman or goaltender to the roster for the stretch run.

Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday that general manager Ken Holland will make at least one move on or before Mar. 8 — although it likely won't include young D-man Philip Broberg.

“[General manager] Ken Holland is looking at his team and is going to do something,” Friedman explained. “But he's let teams know that Philip Broberg isn't going anywhere for a rental.”

A former No. 8 overall selection by the Oilers in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Broberg has recorded an impressive 19 points and plus-11 rating over 29 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

He struggled at the big league level this season, failing to register a point over 10 games with Edmonton before he was sent down on Dec. 7.

“He has played very well in the American Hockey League,” said Friedman, “and I do believe teams have asked about him. And I believe the Oilers have made that clear [that he won't be traded for a rental].”

Oilers most likely eyeing a top-4 D-man

The offense continues to come in droves for a top-heavy Oilers team in 2023-24, and Evan Bouchard has emerged into a bonafide elite powerplay quarterback and top pairing defenseman on the back end.

And with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard both playing well as of late, it's more likely the team will go the defenseman route, rather than look for an upgrade between the pipes.

“The Oilers have limited cap space and, for the time being, goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have appeared to stabilize the situation at that position,” wrote NHL.com on Tuesday. “A top-four defenseman could be the priority in a potential trade.”

Sitting in third place in the Pacific Division, the Oilers roster will almost certainly look different after Mar. 8 as the squad looks to make another deep postseason run in 2024.