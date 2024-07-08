Sidney Crosby has been the heart and soul of the Pittsburgh Penguins since being selected No. 1 overall by the organization back in the 2005 NHL Draft. And that doesn't look to be changing any time soon.

Crosby and the Penguins are “closing in on a new contract” that would likely keep the captain in Pennsylvania for the rest of his career, reported The Athletic's Rob Rossi on Monday morning.

“Crosby and his longtime agent, Pat Brisson, have kept a mostly tight lid on contract talks with Penguins general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas,” wrote Rossi. “During those discussions, the sources said, Crosby reaffirmed to Dubas what he has repeatedly stated publicly — that he wants to finish his career with the Penguins, who selected him No. 1 in 2005. The potential deal is being viewed by both sides as ‘a commitment to Pittsburgh,' a team and league source said.”

The Penguins have been one of the most successful teams of the 21st century under Crosby's leadership, losing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2008 before capturing three championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

The ‘Pride of Nova Scotia' was instrumental in all three titles, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP in the latter two, a pair of six-game triumphs over the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators, respectively.

But with the Penguins roster aging and now without a playoff appearance in back-to-back seasons — for the first time in Crosby's career — it's clear that the glory days in Pittsburgh have quickly faded.

Still, at 36 years of age, it's impossible to count out the superstar as he looks to drag this franchise back into playoff contention in 2025 and beyond.

Sidney Crosby's next Penguins contract could be around $10 million AAV

Crosby is set to enter the final campaign of a 12-year, $104.4 million pact he signed back in June of 2012. He was eligible to begin negotiating on July 1, and made it clear earlier in the season he couldn't see himself anywhere else but Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, I’ve said that forever,” Crosby told Rossi in February.

Rossi reports that the Canadian's next contract could end up at around three years, with a cap hit of nearly $10 million AAV. That would keep him in Pennsylvania until his 40s, whereupon another decision would need to be made regarding possible retirement.

“Though Crosby extending his fruitful partnership with the Penguins is expected by both sides, he and the team are aware every day that passes without his next contract being announced only serves to build on public speculation that he could test free agency next summer or even be traded,” confirmed Rossi on Monday.

It seems more and more likely that Crosby will sign an extension before the kickoff of the 2024-25 campaign, as Kyle Dubas and the front office keeps trying to build a roster that can get back to competing for Stanley Cups. As they know well, it's only a matter of time before one of the greatest players in the history of the game hangs them up for good.