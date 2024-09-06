The Pittsburgh Penguins will be hoping to bounce back in the 2024-25 season and make the playoffs. The team traded Jake Guentzel at the deadline and has made numerous other changes ahead of training camp. However, one of the most important storylines is the contract situation surrounding captain Sidney Crosby.

Crosby is heading into the final year of his deal and appears not to be in a rush to put pen to paper because he wants to see if the Pens are competitive. Via Elliott Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast:

“First of all, I think he took the summer – he doesn’t feel it’s a rush. He still wants to win badly,” Friedman said.

“I honestly believe the Penguins have made him multiple offers. I haven’t heard that he was ‘insulted’ by any of the offers. I don’t think it’s about that.”

“Dubas sent a signal in the off-season,” Friedman said. “I think that he’s sending a signal, with the trade of Guentzel, that as much as anything else, they have to try to rebuild a little bit. Whether it’s a rebuild on the fly or whatever you want to call it, they have to start building up the pipeline and the youth. To me, one thing I wonder, is if Crosby is simply sitting here saying, ‘I’ve got no problem with the offers. I’ve got no problem with the Penguins. If we’re not going to be making the playoffs, am I going to be able to handle that?’ And I think that’s one of the things he’s kind of weighing.”

Will Crosby sign new deal with Penguins?

Crosby has spent his entire NHL career with Pittsburgh and will go down as one of the best players to ever play in the league. There are no signs that he wants to leave the Penguins, but Sid the Kid also wants to be in the playoffs again. The organization is retooling rather than actually rebuilding but they did bring in numerous new pieces this summer via free agency and trades. That includes the likes of Michael Bunting, Kevin Hayes, Cody Glass, and Rutger McGroarty, among others.

It remains to be seen how long their competitive window will be open, but the Penguins have more than enough money to give Sidney Crosby an extension. They've committed just over $59 million to their 2024-25 roster and have a cap limit of $88 million. The cap will rise to $92.5 million in 2025-26 as well, so Crosby will have no issues getting paid. He's set to make just under $9 million next season.

In 2023-24, Crosby produced the goods, scoring 42 goals and supplying 52 assists in 82 contests. He's registered 90 or more points in back-to-back seasons despite being in his late 30s. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is still an offensive juggernaut who will be crucial to the Penguins' success for hopefully, more than just next season.

For what it's worth, Friedman projected that Sid the Kid will stay put:

“My prediction is he stays because I think he’s a Penguin and he wants to be a Penguin,” Friedman concluded.

Pittsburgh finished with a 38-32-12 record in '23-24.