The Minnesota Wild are having a strong 2023-24 NHL season. Minnesota has accumulated 103 points and sits third in the Central Division. Moreover, the Wild have taken a sharp stance on goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
The Wild will not trade Marc Andre-Fleury anytime soon
The Wild indicated they would not move Andre-Fleury before the March 8th deadline, per Elliott Friedman. Andre-Fleury was rumored to potentially depart the team. However, his play has helped Minnesota maintain a fair amount of success.
The 39-year-old boasts a WINS-L-OTL of 12-10-3, has an SV% of .899, and has a GA average of 2.92 through 28 games. Moreover, Andre-Fleury has achieved one shutout on the season. Each of his marks is ranked 36th or higher among NHL goalkeepers.
He looks to continue his stellar production as Minnesota tries to close the season out strongly. The Wild are trying to snap a two-game slump after losses to the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes. The team has a chance to redeem itself against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 29th.
Nashville will not go down easy. They have amassed 92 points on the season and sit two spots below the Wild in the Central Division standings. The Predators will be hungry for a win after their 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
As the NHL trade deadline swiftly approaches, it will be interesting to see if Minnesota makes any more moves. The Wild need all the help they can get to close the regular season out strong in hopes of a deep playoff push.