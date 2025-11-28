The Baltimore Ravens (6-6) had an awful Thanksgiving, at least during the portion of it that was spent on the gridiron, as they suffered a brutal 32-14 home loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8). Though, besides incurring a hit to its playoffs pursuit, this squad also got dealt some concerning injury news. Second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins left the game in the first half because of a foot issue and was ultimately ruled out.

The former Clemson star's status appears favorable from a big-picture standpoint, but the prognosis for a pivotal Week 14 matchup is murky.

“{Ravens head coach} John Harbaugh said foot injury to Nate Wiggins is not serious in terms of long term injury,” ESPN”s Jamison Hensley reported. “Harbaugh is not sure whether Wiggins will be available for the Ravens’ next game against the Steelers.”

Ravens will face a defining moment in their season

Although the Ravens rattled five straight victories to grab first place in the AFC North, there were still plenty of questions about their overall capabilities. The answers that fans received on Thursday were hard to fathom and accept. The Flock does not have much time to process getting obliterated by one of the worst defenses the NFL-watching world has seen, as Baltimore will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) in M&T Bank Stadium next Sunday afternoon.

The winner will gain control of the division heading into the final stretch of the campaign, so it goes without saying that Wiggins' health will be one of the most important topics surrounding this much-anticipated showdown. The No. 30 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has recorded three interceptions, seven pass breakups, 36 solo tackles and two tackles for loss in 11 games this season. He is allowing just 9.1 yards per reception and a meager 64.1 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus.

A loss to the Steelers would thrust the out-of-sorts Lamar Jackson and struggling Ravens right back into desperation mode. With or without Nate Wiggins, this squad must play a much cleaner brand of football. Otherwise, a painful holiday will precede an even more painful offseason.