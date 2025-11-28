The Baltimore Ravens’ offense hit a roadblock on Thanksgiving night, falling 32-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium and ending a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Lamar Jackson once again failed to break his slump, completing 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards without a touchdown and adding six rushes for 27 yards. He also committed three turnovers, two lost fumbles, and one interception.

When asked how to regain offensive consistency, the two-time NFL MVP offered a simple prescription:

“Just be me. Just be Lamar,” (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley)

Jackson’s struggles have now stretched over four straight games. Following his return from a three-game injury absence in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, where he threw four touchdowns, he has recorded just one touchdown and two interceptions in the next three games, failing to reach 200 passing yards or complete more than 60 percent of his passes.

Moreover, the 28-year-old has now gone three games without a passing touchdown and has lost four fumbles in his last four contests, totaling five turnovers in his past three matchups. Thursday’s 246 passing yards were his second-best total of the season and the fifth time this season he has surpassed 200 passing yards. He targeted tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews heavily, with nine completions and 142 yards going to the duo.

Of note, Likely had his most productive game of the season with five catches for 95 yards, but a crucial fumble in the end zone erased what would have been his first touchdown in 2025.

Running back Derrick Henry provided Baltimore with its first touchdown in the first quarter, crossing the goal line for a 28-yard touchdown on the opening drive and finishing with 60 yards on 10 carries. The score moved Henry past Hall-of-Famer Jim Brown into 11th place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Running back Keaton Mitchell scored the Ravens' second touchdown in the third quarter with an 18-yard run, reducing Cincinnati's lead to 19-14. Wide receiver Zay Flowers contributed with a 44-yard reception, though a fumble near the end of the fourth quarter led to the team's fifth turnover.

Baltimore was unable to find success against Cincinnati’s defense, which entered the contest last in scoring and among the NFL’s weakest against both the pass and run.

Quarterback Joe Burrow returned from injury and led the Bengals with 24 completions for 261 yards and two touchdown passes. Kicker Evan McPherson added six field goals, including half of them in the second quarter alone.

Turnover woes dominated the game, with the Ravens committing five in total, including a turnover on downs. Baltimore managed only 16 first downs, converted just three of ten third downs, and held the ball for 21:14, nearly 18 minutes less than Cincinnati.

The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-6 on the season and back to second place in the AFC North. The team will look to bounce back when it faces divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who now lead the division, next Sunday.