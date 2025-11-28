The Baltimore Ravens had an opportunity to prove they belong atop the AFC North in a divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving. Instead, Baltimore suffered an embarrassing defeat in prime time as Lamar Jackson’s struggles continued.

Jackson committed three turnovers on Thursday night as the Ravens coughed the ball up five times against Cincinnati in a nightmare 32-14 loss.

Bengals recover the loose ball and take over at the 2-yard line 😤pic.twitter.com/BcMin1bwZ4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Jackson told reporters that he’s “ticked off” by his performance, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I just gotta be consistent. Can’t have turnovers, in any game, not just this game but any game, can’t have turnovers. Two fumbles and an interception,” Jackson noted. “You gotta be consistent. We’re putting our defense on the field too much. Can’t have it.”

Lamar Jackson’s slump continues in Ravens’ Week 13 flop

Jackson has been consistent throughout the month of November. It’s just not the level of play Ravens fans are used to seeing from the two-time MVP. Jackson now has four fumbles in his last four games. And he’s committed five turnovers in the last three contests.

On Thanksgiving Night, the All-Pro QB completed just 53.1 percent of his passes. He threw for 246 scoreless yards and an interception. Jackson once again was a non-factor in the Ravens' run game, rushing for 27 yards. He lost two fumbles and he failed to score a touchdown for the third straight game.

Led by Jackson’s brutal performance the Ravens’ offense failed to prove itself against the Bengals’ 32nd-ranked defense. Cincinnati is allowing a league-worst 410 yards and 31.2 points per game this season. But the Bengals held the Ravens to 346 total yards and 14 points.

As poorly as Jackson played, his teammates did him no favors on Thursday night. The eighth-year passer found Isaiah Likely on a shallow crossing route over the middle in the second quarter. The tight end accelerated past his defender and barreled toward the end zone. But Likely fumbled at the goal line, losing the ball before crossing the plane. Instead of giving Baltimore an eight-point lead on a 44-yard touchdown, the play resulted in a touchback, setting the Bengals up at the 20-yard line.

Despite Jackson’s prolonged slump, Thursday night’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Ravens. Now 6-6, Baltimore will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a divisional showdown with major playoff implications in Week 14.