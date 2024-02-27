Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury wants to stay with his current team. The veteran goalie says he's not interested in leaving the Twin Cities for another franchise this season, especially with a trip to the playoffs possibly on the line.
“I love hockey,” Fleury said, per The Athletic. “I watch who is doing what. It’s going to be a tight race until the end.”
FLEURY'S EXPERIENCE FOR WILD
Fleury has made clear he's not interested in being traded to another team ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The deadline is fast approaching, arriving on March 8. Several teams will surely be interested in the veteran goaltender. Fleury has more than 1,000 game appearances, more than 500 victories, and 3 Stanley Cup championships as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also made it to another Stanley Cup final with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Fleury is holding the line this season for a Minnesota Wild team that is trying to keep their heads up in the Western Conference. The team holds a 28-24-6 record at the time of writing. The Wild are tied with the St. Louis Blues, with 62 points each in the Central Division. Minnesota has held their own lately, winning two in a row and seven of their last 10 games.
The veteran goalie has been a large part of the team's success. Fleury has 12 victories this year in 28 game appearances. He also has a save percentage of .899, while giving up an average of 2.92 goals per game. Wild management has said it is Fleury's call if he wants a trade, and it appears that the team won't have to worry about dealing him.
The Wild next play on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The puck drops at 8:00 Eastern.