The Anaheim Ducks are one of the better teams in the Western Conference. This season has seen the Ducks turn the corner on a brutal rebuild that saw them bottom out for a few years. One player who has seen it all is forward Troy Terry. And he has proven to be one of the most important contributors on this team.

This was certainly evident on Sunday night. The Ducks battled with the Buffalo Sabres, one of the Eastern Conference's best squads, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It was a close game, but Terry found the back of the net in overtime to give his team the win.

QUACK QUACK QUACK!! 🦆 Troy Terry is the @Energizer overtime hero! pic.twitter.com/x54wBtEzpX — NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2026

The Ducks are now the first team in the Pacific Division with more than 80 points on the season. And they now own a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the division. Terry spoke after the game about what this season's success has meant to him, given his long tenure with the team.

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“We’ve been dying to play in these games,” Terry said, via NHL.com. “We're just trying to stay in the moment and just relish being in this position and hopefully keep learning along the way.”

Terry has spent his entire career with the Ducks, and is currently playing some of his best hockey. He has only skated in 50 games, but he has 16 goals and 51 points in those contests. In addition to the overtime winner, Terry also scored in the second period, giving him a two-goal night.

The Ducks will look to continue padding their Pacific Division lead on Tuesday night when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.