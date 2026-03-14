The entire hockey world has been waiting for the hammer to drop on Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas. Gudas was involved in a play that injured Auston Matthews during a recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Friday, Matthews was ruled out for the entire season. Now, we know the fate Gudas faces.

Gudas has been suspended five games by the league, as announced by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. This is the fourth suspension Gudas has faced in his career, according to the Department of Player Safety. His last suspension came seven years ago.

“Gudas is in control of this play. We acknowledge Gudas's assertion that he is attempting to make a full-body check and prevent a goal. But this contact cannot be excused as a play in which evasive or sudden movements by either player are the primary cause of a knee-on-knee contact,” the Department of Player Safety said in a video explaining Gudas's suspension.

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As mentioned, this is not the first time the Ducks captain has crossed paths with the Department of Player Safety. With this suspension, the veteran defenseman has now been suspended 26 games in his career, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston. He has also forfeited a little more than $850,000 in his career.

Gudas joined the Ducks in 2023 as a free agent. He has helped Anaheim turn things around and helped them contend for the postseason. The Ducks are currently first in the Pacific Division. Their first game without their captain on the ice will be Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators.