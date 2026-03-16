The Anaheim Ducks are pushing for a Pacific Division title down the stretch of the NHL season. They made one of the most significant moves of the NHL trade deadline, which played out perfectly on Sunday. The Ducks traded for John Carlson from the Washington Capitals, and he was awarded the Gordon Bombay Mighty Ducks jacket as the player of the game in his debut.

“It's been a real thrill playing with you guys, honestly,” Carlson said in a video captured by the Ducks' social media. “You never take anything for granted, and this is a fun group. Thanks for welcoming me, making me feel a part of the team right away. Now I get to say ‘Let's get the f*** back to California.”

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The Ducks were originally named after the Mighty Ducks, the 1992 Disney film starring Emilio Estevez as coach Gordon Bombay. Among the many things that have lived on as important parts of the film, Bombay's sensational jacket has lived on. This year's NHL squad has decided to make that their trophy after winning this year.

The Ducks are 37-27-3, which gives them 77 points in 67 games, the best mark in the Pacific Division. Both the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are nipping at their heels, but Carlson is the veteran who could push Anaheim over the top. He played his first game in Anaheim on Sunday after 1,143 games with the Washington Capitals over 17 seasons.

Carlson did not score a point and put just one shot on goal during his debut with the Ducks. But his veteran presence on the blue line played a role in their victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Anaheim gave itself a better chance at a deep playoff run by putting Carlson on its blue line. That proved itself against a playoff team in the Habs on Sunday.