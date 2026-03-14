The long-awaited John Carlson Anaheim Ducks debut is finally coming this weekend, as the former Washington Capitals defenseman has been out of the team's lineup rehabbing an injury since the trade occurred. Carlson hasn't played a game since early February, and after shaking off the rust, should be a rested and refreshed version of himself for the Ducks. His Anaheim tenure will begin on either Saturday against the Ottawa Senators or Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to NHL.com's Status Report.

The Ducks are looking to bounce back from a tough 6-4 loss to the reeling Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. It was the first win for the Leafs since before the Olympic break, and the comeback started after their captain, Auston Matthews, left the game from a knee-on-knee hit with the Ducks' captain, Radko Gudas.

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The Carlson return couldn't come at a better time, as Gudas will miss the next five games with a suspension for the hit. Joel Quenneville was looking forward to seeing the veteran trio of Carlson, Gudas, and Jacob Trouba on his backend, but that dream will have to wait for another two weeks once Gudas returns.

Despite the loss to Toronto, Anaheim is still in first place in a struggling Pacific Division. Most are waiting for an Edmonton Oilers or Vegas Golden Knights surge, but it's paramount for the Ducks to hold the first spot and let those two division rivals battle it out in the first round. If Anaheim can accomplish that, it'll give them an easier first-round matchup and a beaten-up Edmonton or Vegas in the second round.