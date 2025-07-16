The Anaheim Ducks have made some moves during 2025 free agency that they believe will position them for success. Now, as they attempt to extend Mason McTavish and Lukas Dostal, it's the best time to analyze the Ducks' offseason and see how they did. While they certainly are not finished, the Ducks' NHL offseason grades are heavily based on what they have done so far.

After a successful NHL draft for the Ducks, there is a more positive aura in Anaheim. Overall, the hiring of Joel Quenneville has changed the attitude at the Honda Center. While they have not yet signed their two key restricted free agents, there is a slightly more hopeful tone in Orange County.

The offseason also saw Anaheim ship out two of its popular players. Notably, they traded a goalie who was rumored to be on the trading block for years. With that said, it's time to look at the Ducks' offseason grades and see how much it affects their salary cap.

Trade for Chris Kreider starts Ducks' offseason

The Ducks traded for Chris Kreider at the onset of the free agency period. Notably, it was a shock to many hockey fans, as many expected the Ducks to remain younger or make deals for other stars. What most didn't realize was that the Ducks were shooting for someone who could score on the power play.

It is worth noting that the Ducks were abysmal on the power play during the 2024-25 season. They were last in the NHL on the power play, converting just 11.8 percent of their opportunities. Conversely, Kreider had seven power play goals for the New York Rangers. Although Kreider himself had a down year, he was still a season removed from tallying 29 power-play goals.

Anaheim will pay for the $6.5 million per AAV cap hit over the next two seasons. Overall, it is a great short-term deal for the club, as they will get two years out of the veteran, and if he thrives, they can always extend him. The risk of him producing another bad season is there, but it won't cost the Ducks much.

Final Chris Kreider grade: B+

Mikael Granlund is a win for the Ducks' free agency

The Ducks made a big splash by signing Mikael Granlund to a $21 million contract. Significantly, this is their only free agency signing – minus a trade – for the offseason. When the team failed to sign Mitchell Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Brock Boeser, they still needed to sign someone to improve their weaknesses on the wing. The Ducks' NHL offseason grades are slightly better because they were able to land Granlund.

The Ducks signed Granlund to a deal that would pay him $7 million per AAV over three seasons. Again, this is another deal that offers a relatively low risk and high reward for a player with significant playoff experience. Granlund had a great 2024-25 campaign, tallying 22 goals and 44 assists for the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Now, Anaheim hopes to get some of those gifts to spark its dreadful offense.

The deal for Granlund is solid and gives the Ducks some flexibility over the next three seasons with him in the lineup. Furthermore, signing him raises the Ducks' free agency grade and saves what could have been an abysmal free agency period.

Final Mikael Granlund grade: A

Trading John Gibson for Petr Mrazek hampers the grade

John Gibson had been in the trade rumors for years. Finally, the Ducks traded Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings for Petr Mrazek, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick. The overall consensus in Anaheim is mixed, as many fans felt the brass could have gotten more for Gibson.

The Ducks brought Mrazek in to back up Dostal. Additionally, he will earn $4.2 million as the backup, while another former Detroit goalie, Ville Husso, will receive $2 million. When the club made this trade, it came as a shock because all the rumors had Gibson going to the Carolina Hurricanes or the Edmonton Oilers.

The fact that the Ducks only got a second-round and a fourth-round pick for Gibson showed how much his value had dropped over the years. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll, and Gibson was not able to play a full season. It was a major reason why the Ducks initially turned to Dostal. Therefore, they had to take whatever they could get, even with Gibson at his lowest value.

Final Petr Mrazek grade: C-

Ducks sign Calle Clang

The Ducks ensured their future was bright, as they signed Calle Clang to a one-year, two-way contract to keep him in San Diego. Although he has not performed well in San Diego, this contract provides him with the opportunity to further develop his skills. Clang went 11-13-4 in 31 games for the San Diego Gulls last season.

Final Ducks Free Agency Grades

The Ducks still have some restricted free agents to sign. Likewise, they are still involved in heavy trade rumors. In the meantime, the Ducks' offseason looks unfinished right now. It lowers their grade for the time being.

Final Ducks free agency grades: B-