The Anaheim Ducks were struggling to attract any free agents to Orange County. Despite trading for Chris Kreider, Anaheim was having trouble getting anyone else through NHL free agency. The 2025 NHL offseason was going as badly as it could. Then, the Ducks' offseason changed when they surprisingly signed the hottest veteran on the market. It also saved them from being labeled as the losers of the NHL offseason.

With large salary cap space, many expected Anaheim to spend heavily. After the trade for Kreider, it seemed like that would happen. But then things turned. First, the Ducks traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers. Then, Anaheim sent longtime goalie John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings. At the time, it seemed like the Ducks' offseason was looking bad, and fans worried they were not going to sign anyone. But that changed soon after.

After failing to land Mitchell Marner, Brock Boeser, and Nikolaj Ehlers, the Ducks signed Mikael Granlund to a three-year, $21 million contract in the 2025 NHL offseason. Now, the team has an experienced center who can also play the wing. It also gives them a veteran who has been through many wars in the playoffs and can guide this young team forward.

Signing Mikael Granlund saved the Ducks' offseason

Signing Granlund during the NHL offseason gives the team an immediate scoring boost. Amazingly, he had 66 points while playing for the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars last season. The Ducks did not have a single player get over 60 points last season. Therefore, they badly needed someone who could prove their scoring ability. Anaheim was last in goals scored last season. Often, they struggled to put pucks into the net, and that was a major reason why they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again.

The $7 million per year value is great, too. Ultimately, it is an excellent bargain in the current market, and Anaheim did not overpay for him during NHL free agency. Some might argue his age. However, he is 33 years old and the contract is for three years. That gives the team some flexibility over the next three seasons as to whether they wish to keep him for a longer time. Overall, it's not a long-term risk for Anaheim. If it does not work out, the Ducks could always move on within the next three seasons.

The Ducks' offseason looked like it was in deep peril until they made this signing. Yes, they missed out on some big-name free agents despite their best efforts. It reminded fans that free agents have to want to come to Anaheim. While they still have not re-signed Mason McTavish, the acquisition of Garland represents a change in the culture. The Ducks are focused on winning now more than ever, and believe that the rebuilding period is over. To them, signing Granlund is perfect for them, and it gives them the veteran leadership they have lacked, along with the missing scoring.

How Mikael Granlund fits on the Ducks

Granlund was the perfect signing for the Ducks during the 2025 NHL offseason. Furthermore, he can play anywhere. Assuming the Ducks extend McTavish, current line projections have Granlund playing on the right side with Ryan Strome in the middle and Chris Kreider on the left. However, things can always change.

There is always the chance that Granlund can also shift over to the second line. If he does, he can find himself playing alongside McTavish and Frank Vatrano. Many around the NHL see Granlund as a major playmaker. Ultimately, he had 44 assists combined last season for the Sharks and Stars.

Playing alongside McTavish could spring forward so many benefits for the young center. After scoring 22 goals and 30 assists, McTavish has the potential to take the next step in his development. Granlund has the tools to make amazing plays happen, and could make this team even better.

The versatility also makes Granlund an excellent signing. He can play center if the Ducks need him to. In the worst-case scenario that the team does not re-sign McTavish, Granlund can step in and be the second or third-line center. Additionally, he can even fill in on the faceoff circle if the Ducks need to win a draw.

Anaheim often struggled to win draws last season, and it often put them on the back foot. Because of this, they were unable to sustain any consistent offense. In fact, they were dead last in faceoff percentage. Having an experienced player like Granlund can give them a player who won just over 49 percent of his draws last season. While he will not play center all the time, his ability to do so makes this the best signing for the Ducks in the 2025 NHL offseason.