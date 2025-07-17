The Anaheim Ducks have made some significant changes this summer. After hiring three-time Stanley Cup Champion Joel Quenneville as the head coach, they traded Trevor Zegras and John Gibson. The latter had a massive impact on one particular player, who got paid on Thursday. The Ducks have agreed to a five-year contract with Lukas Dostal, making him the unquestioned starter heading into 2025-26.

“Super excited to announce that I'm staying in Anaheim for another five years,” Dostal said in a social media video. “I love to play in front of you, and I love to live in this community. We are the team on the rise, and I can't wait to see you soon in Honda Center. Enjoy your summer and take care.”

SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman reported minutes later that Dostal's cap hit will be $6.5 million for the five-year deal. Dostal was a restricted free agent, so the deal kicks in immediately and runs through 2030. The Czech goalie will be 30 when he hits unrestricted free agency.

Dostal was solid for the Ducks in his fourth NHL season last year, with a .903 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average. The Gibson trade drama was years long by the time it ended, and Dostal's season helped end it. With a solid, younger option to replace him, Pat Verbeek felt comfortable trading Gibson.

This deal finally put the Ducks above the salary cap floor, bringing their total salary expenditures to $73.01 million. They did not opt to make a big splash in free agency, instead giving Mikael Granlund a three-year deal worth $7 million per year. The Ducks expect to be a playoff team because of their young core. Saving money to extend them is key to their future.

The spotlight will be brightest on Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, and Pavel Mintyukov next season. Those are just three of the young players the Ducks hope will take leaps forward.