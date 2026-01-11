The Boston Bruins have been fighting to remain in playoff contention this season as head coach Marco Sturm's team looks for consistency. The team's usual formula is to score 2 or 3 goals and hope the defense and goaltending can keep opponents from putting the puck in the net more than that.

It's a double hat trick in Boston! 🎩 Marat Khusnutdinov and Pavel Zacha become the first set of Bruins teammates to each score a hat trick in the same game since 1964 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wgtTI9Qzf1 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

A 10-goal explosion? That's for high-scoring teams like the Colorado Avalanche or the Edmonton Oilers. However, the Bruins were able to deliver an out-of-character 10-2 beating of the struggling New York Rangers Saturday.

In addition to reaching double-figures in goals, Pavel Zacha and Marat Khusnutdinov each delivered hat tricks in the game. Zacha reached the 3-goal mark just past the midway mark of the second period. Khusnutdinov scored 4 goals, with his final marker coming with less that 2 minutes remaining in the game.

It marked the first time that the Bruins had a pair of hat tricks in the same game since 1964. The Bruins also had a 2-goal game from Fraser Minten and defenseman Charlie McAvoy also scored a goal.

Star right wing David Pastrnak got his name into the history book by tying a team record with 6 assists in the game. He joined Bobby Orr and Ken Hodge as the only other Bruins to record 6 assists in a game.

The Bruins are 4-1 in their last 5 games, while the Rangers have lost 6 of their last 7 games. New York had beaten the Bruins 6-2 in their previous visit to Boston, but the team is struggling with goaltender Igor Shesterkin and star defenseman Adam Fox on Injured Reserve.

The Bruins are currently 2-0 in their 5-game homestand. They will host the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers scored the opening goal of the game on a quick shot from Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller also scored in the 2nd period. The Rangers will try to get back on the winning track Monday when they host the Seattle Kraken.