The Boston Bruins have been struggling as of late, losing seven of 10 games to drop out of playoff positioning in a crowded Eastern Conference. The team secured a big win directly following a five-game road trip, beating the Calgary Flames 4-1 at TD Garden on the back of a 28-save performance from Joonas Korpisalo on Thursday night.

Despite that, the B's backup to Jeremy Swayman has had a tough go throughout the 2025-26 season — and the front office could be looking to move on from him ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

As RG's James Murphy reported on Friday, Korpisalo's contract is shaping up to be a big problem; he's owed $4 million over the last two years of his deal, and he also owns a 10-team no-trade clause.

“They’ve been trying hard to find a dance partner and move him,” an NHL source told Murphy earlier this week. “As it has been each time they’ve put feelers out there, his performance and cap hit have been the main issue. Some teams are looking for depth and an upgrade in their backup position, but Korpisalo is not that this season.”

Before Thursday's victory, the 31-year-old hadn't won a game since December 11, and had allowed eight goals on 50 shots over his last two starts. Overall, he's 6-8 with a 3.60 goals-against average and .882 save percentage this year.

Is Michael DiPietro's AHL play forcing Bruins' hand?

Along with the issue of Korpisalo's poor play and hefty contract, Michael DiPietro has been masterful at the American Hockey League level with the Providence Bruins.

The former third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has dominated in the minor leagues, putting together a 12-4-0 record along with a sparkling 1.96 GAA and .935 SV%. He looks ready for an NHL shot, which could be another reason the Bruins are testing the market for Korpisalo.

That's especially true considering it's DiPietro's second consecutive excellent campaign in the AHL.

“The Bruins would love to somehow trade him and call up DiPietro, but trust me, they’re going to need to sweeten the pot with a pick or prospect,” a source told Murphy. “Factor in a tight goalie market, and this is a tall task.”

The San Jose Sharks reportedly had interest in potentially acquiring Korpisalo, but that is no longer the case after GM Mike Grier traded for Laurent Brossoit from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Bruins could bite the bullet and waive Korpisalo, giving them some cap relief. But they would still be forced to pay the netminder his full salary for the 2025-26 season, per Murphy.

It'll be interesting to see if the Finn remains on the roster for the rest of the season, or whether the Bruins' front office will indeed ‘sweeten the pot' and get the former third-round pick a change of scenery in 2026.