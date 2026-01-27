The Boston Bruins are on a roll at this time. Boston entered play Monday having won 10 of their last 12 games. They were climbing the Atlantic Division standings and threatening for a playoff spot. One major reason for their success is star winger David Pastrnak, as evidenced by his feat on Monday.

Pastrnak dished out three assists against the New York Rangers. These three points gave him 900 points in his NHL career. This was a historic moment, as well. The Bruins star is now the third Czech player to score 900+ points, according to ESPN Insights. He joined Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr and longtime New Jersey Devils star Patrick Elias.

Unfortunately, the Bruins could not deliver a win alongside this historic moment. The Rangers earned just their sixth home win of the season on Monday night. Matthew Robertson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Blueshirts over a white-hot Boston squad.

Article Continues Below

Monday's loss did show that Pastrnak is an impactful player, no matter the result. He entered the 2025-26 season with three consecutive 100+ point seasons under his belt. He is currently on pace to extend this streak to four straight seasons.

The loss on Monday also did not dampen Boston's postseason hopes by much. The Bruins remain in possession of the second Wild Card spot in the East. They own a four-point lead over the Florida Panthers for that final spot. Boston returns to the ice on Tuesday when they take on the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.