The Cleveland Browns are ready to make some big changes this offseason. New Browns head coach Todd Monken will put his stamp on the roster over the next few months. Cleveland just agreed to a big trade about one week away from NFL free agency on March 11th.

The Browns have agreed to terms on a trade that will send Texans right tackle Tytus Howard to Cleveland, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cleveland will send a fifth-round pick back to Houston.

As part of the trade, Cleveland will also give Howard a three-year, $63 million contract extension.

Howard is an experienced right tackle. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Texans, starting in 93 games over that span. He turns 30 years old in May and still has plenty of good football left in him.

The Browns entered the offseason with huge needs on the offensive line. Adding Howard certainly helps, but Browns fans can expect their team to make even more moves during NFL free agency.

In fact, Monken told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the NFL Scouting Combine that the trenches will be the team's biggest priority this offseason.

Article Continues Below

“Gotta build it up front,” Monken said. “That's it, it starts up front. It starts in the trenches on both sides of the ball.”

The Browns will have a completely new cast of starters on the offensive line for the 2026 season.

All five of Cleveland's starters from 2025 (Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin) are set to hit free agency this offseason. It would be shocking if the Browns attempted to retain any of those veterans.

That means that Howard is immediately the best offensive lineman on the Browns. He joins tackle Dawand Jones, guard Kendrick Green, and a host of other reserve players.

It will be fascinating to see how Cleveland rebuilds their offensive line over the next few months.