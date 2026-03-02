The boxing world might be getting a blockbuster welterweight unification showdown this spring, but not before a fiery, chaotic war of words on social media. WBO welterweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney and WBA titleholder Rolando “Rolly” Romero have engaged in a heated, highly public back-and-forth on X, heavily teasing a potential May 30th mega-fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A Bitter War of Words

The digital exchange ignited when Romero took a ruthless shot at Haney's recent legal history.

“He likes to sue people when he loses but I’d knock him out cold. Let’s make it happen,” Romero posted, poking fun at Haney's litigious fallout following his controversial bout with Ryan Garcia. Haney, never one to let a slight slide, was quick to dismiss the call-out as a cry for attention.

He likes to sue people when he loses 😂 but I’d knock him out cold. Let’s make it happen. https://t.co/F6fElS5Qnh — Rolly 🤍 (@SignUp4KOs) March 1, 2026

“We could’ve made this fight months ago.. now u desperate..” the WBO champion replied.

​Never one to back down from a verbal brawl, Rolly pressed the issue, accusing Haney of putting up a facade. “Oh now that I called your bluff, you wanna run away? So much for the big tough guy act. Sign the contract,” Romero fired back.

Oh now that I called your bluff, you wanna run away ? So much for the big tough guy act 😂 Sign the contract https://t.co/yqtgFCUeAH — Rolly 🤍 (@SignUp4KOs) March 2, 2026

Haney bluntly rejected the premise, responding, “*****what contract? Rolly STFU.”

***** what contract? Rolly STFU 😂😂😭 https://t.co/eh68wKVwMG — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 2, 2026

However, the WBA champion doubled down, claiming his manager, Luis, had already contacted Haney's father and lead trainer, Bill Haney. “You say sign the contract more than anyone in boxing. Stop acting like anyone is ducking you. My manager reached out to your dad. Sign the contract,” Romero insisted.

You say sign the contract more than anyone in boxing 😂 Stop acting like anyone is ducking you. My manager reached out to your dad. Sign the contract. https://t.co/SPoLP6PcoY pic.twitter.com/9qS4O9OzhW — Rolly 🤍 (@SignUp4KOs) March 2, 2026

A Contract and a Date

At that point, Haney demanded to see actual physical paperwork before entertaining the bout, instructing Romero to focus on his looming WBA mandatory challenger, Shakhram Giyasov. “Yeah when a real ‘Contract' is actually sent *******! **** u & ur manager! U made up all these reasons not to fight me so now stand on it! Go find that mandatory,” Haney wrote.

Yeah when a real ”Contract” is actually sent *******! **** u & ur manager ! U made up all these reasons not to fight me so now stand on it! Go find that mandatory https://t.co/ebdwkxdXoM — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 2, 2026

That prompted Romero to drop the bombshell details of a formal Premier Boxing Champions offer. “Y’all just got the call, May 30th New York City at the Barclays on Amazon Prime. Balls in your court Ducky,” Rolly revealed.

Y’all just got the call, May 30th New York City at the Barclays on Amazon Prime. Balls in your court Ducky 🦆 https://t.co/jxZUUcB8mG — Rolly 🤍 (@SignUp4KOs) March 2, 2026

Despite the intense vitriol and name-calling, the verbal sparring appears to have genuinely moved the needle toward a finalized deal. Shortly after Romero leaked the proposed date and broadcasting details, Haney confirmed to his followers that the high-stakes unification talks are officially underway.

“My father spoke with Luis (Rollys manager) rumors are true.. let’s see if we can get this done inshaAllah,” Haney announced.

My father spoke with Luis (Rollys manager) rumors are true.. let’s see if we can get this done inshaAllah — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 2, 2026

If the ink finally dries on the contracts, boxing fans will be treated to a massive Amazon Prime PPV grudge match that has already done the heavy lifting of promoting itself.