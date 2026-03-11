The theme for the Tennessee Titans so far this offseason has been “familiarity.” That theme seemingly continued on Wednesday, after the front office reunited head coach Robert Saleh with a defensive tackle after making a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Reports indicate that the Titans are acquiring Solomon Thomas and a seventh-round pick from the Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tennessee is sending Dallas two seventh-round draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Another trade: Dallas is sending DL Solomon Thomas and a 7th-round pick to the Titans in exchange for another 7th-round pick. Picks 218 and 225.”

Thomas, who is 30 years old, is the third defensive lineman the Titans have added to the roster who previously worked with Robert Saleh with the New York Jets, per Field Yates of ESPN. The other two players are Jermaine Johnson II, whom Tennessee traded for with the Jets by sending defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, and defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers, who signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the club in free agency.

“The Titans acquire another player familiar to head coach Robert Saleh. Thomas, Jermaine Johnson II, and John Franklin-Myers were all defensive teammates with the Jets in 2022-2023.”

That's not including defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who the Titans signed to a two-year, $8 million contract on Tuesday as well. Elliott has experience with Robert Saleh with the San Francisco 49ers.

Although Saleh's tenure in New York ended poorly, the Jets' defense was never really an issue during his four years as head coach. Johnson II had some of the most successful seasons of his career working with Saleh. Meanwhile, Franklin-Myers has emerged as a talented interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Thomas should bring strong depth to the defensive line, working behind Franklin-Myers and Jeffery Simmons.

Solomon Thomas, who is a former first-round pick, also worked with Robert Saleh early in his career during their time with the San Francisco 49ers. The nine-year veteran joins the Titans with 239 combined tackles (143 solo), 18.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries throughout his career.