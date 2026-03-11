The change of date for the Cricket Celebration Bowl elicited heavy discussion to start the 2024 season. Due to the expansion of the College Football Playoff and the earlier start to bowl season, the Cricket Celebration Bowl was moved a week earlier than normal, causing the SWAC champions to have to play the SWAC Championship and the Celebration Bowl back-to-back.

In the 11-year history of the Celebration Bowl, the MEAC has emerged victorious in seven of the ten instances of the game, with many attributing the extra rest that the MEAC receives—not playing a conference championship—as an advantage. But despite the quick turnaround before and after the date being moved, the SWAC rattled off two back-to-back Celebration Bowl champions: Florida A&M in 2023 and Jackson State in 2024.

Former Jackson State star JaCobian Morgan—who is currently working on his chances as a prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft—in a recent interview with ClutchPoints, gave his take on playing the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl in back-to-back weeks.

“I like it how it flowed. I know some people want that bye week 'cause you need to get your star players ready to battle…but it's kinda hard to come from a lot of bye weeks into game ready. Game ready is when you flowing…You want to get those nicks and bruises out 'cause those hits might hit a little harder if you ain't played in two, three weeks.

He added, “…You gotta get your blood flowing. You can cramp out…it is a lot that goes on in that. I like to keep it in the flow of things. Bye weeks could be a blessing or a curse because it allows the body to chill and reset. That's the blessing part, but the curse is now you gotta go get it. You gotta wake yourself back up to play football at a high level. So for me, like I said, I like the flow.”

In the 2024 edition of the game, in which the Tigers beat South Carolina State 28-7, Morgan was efficient. He threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception on 15-of-21 passing, ultimately giving the Tigers their first Celebration Bowl victory in school history.

As the debate around further expansion of the College Football Playoffs continues to take shape, the Celebration Bowl still serves as a platform for the best players in HBCU football to rise to the highest level and make history, regardless of the calendar.