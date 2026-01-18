The Boston Bruins were one of the finalists for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson in the trade market. According to reports, they were given permission to negotiate a contract but could not agree on the terms. Now that Andersson is with the Vegas Golden Knights, it's time to pivot. The Bruins should make a big offer for Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood.

Andersson is a defenseman, but the market for blue-liners is not strong at this deadline. The Bruins can improve their team by adding scoring on the wings, which Sherwood provides. Their biggest need, however, is centers. Those players are traditionally harder to land, making Sherwood a better target.

The Bruins were not expected to compete for a playoff spot this year, but have surprised many with their start to the season. They will need reinforcements to make a deep playoff run, and Sherwood provides exactly that. With 17 goals in 44 games this year, he is in the midst of a career year. He will be less expensive than Andersson and won't need an extension in place.

The Bruins should hold onto all of the prospects they have accumulated in recent months. Fraser Minten, specifically, cannot be moved for Sherwood. With 22 points in 49 games this season, the former Maple Leafs top prospect is a key part of their future. They can afford to part with a couple of picks for Sherwood, but not a prospect.

In their most recent game, Marat Khusnutdinov played across from David Pastrnak on the Bruins' top line. They need to make a trade so that is not true anymore. Sherwood can fill that role on the left wing without hampering the Bruins' future.

Bruins receive: Kiefer Sherwood (50% retained)

Canucks receive: TOR 2026 first-round pick, TBL 2026 fourth-round pick

The Bruins have a deep chest of trade chips

Last year's trade deadline was a fire sale for the Bruins. They sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs for Minten and a 2026 first-round pick. That pick was looking great at the beginning of the year, but Toronto is holding down a playoff spot now. They can part with that pick without worrying about it ending in the top 15.

They also traded franchise icon Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers for a conditional pick that turned into a 2027 first-rounder. But with the Panthers off to a subpar start to this season and uncertainty in goal beyond July 1, the Bruins would be wise to hold onto that pick, even though it is top-ten protected.

Adding Sherwood for the first-rounder and fourth-rounder they picked up in other trades would be a great move for the Bruins. The risk comes with the extension, which should be heavily negotiated. Sherwood will start his next contract at 31 years old, so it cannot be a seven-year deal. If they can ink him to a four or five-year deal, that would be much better business.

The Bruins have already shown interest in adding at this deadline. That means they are willing to part with first-round picks and millions in extension dollars. While Andersson was their top target, Sherwood would be a solid pivot in the six weeks before the trade deadline. Unlike Andersson, Sherwood is not heading to the Olympics, so there is no rush to get this deal done.

The Bruins will not be the only team in the market for Sherwood. With very few sellers coming out of the Eastern Conference, the Canucks will be able to drive a hard bargain at the deadline. There are untouchable pieces for the Bruins, and knowing what those are will be important come deadline time.

Should the Bruins go after Sherwood?