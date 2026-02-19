The Denver Broncos have moved the needle in their wide receiver room early in the NFL offseason.

While not a splashy transaction, the Broncos grabbed some attention on Thursday, with the news of their move to re-sign free-agent wide receiver Michael Bandy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Solid depth move by Denver keeping continuity in that WR room,” said a fan.

“Broncos making WR moves! Depth is always good at any position. They were so close last year,” another social media user shared.

“Solid depth move! Glad to see Bandy back with the Broncos. Always good to have reliable guys in the rotation,” a different comment read.

“Chargers legend Michael Bandy,” shared a fan on X.

“Re-signing Michael Bandy isn’t a bold move — it’s a depth chart shrug. If this is the kind of “aggressive offseason” Denver fans were promised, someone needs to redefine the word aggressive,” commented another.

The 28-year-old Bandy has been with the Broncos since the 2023 campaign. He's spent most of his time with Denver with the practice squad, but he's been able to see action in five games with the team, four of which were in the 2025 campaign. In the same season, he had 50 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches and four targets. He scored that touchdown in a Week 15 home game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Bandy went undrafted in the NFL in 2020 and later signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. In two seasons with the Bolts, the former San Diego Toreros wideout appeared in 21 games (two starts), posting 89 receiving yards and five first downs on 10 receptions and 21 targets.

With the Broncos, Bandy has worked mostly with the special teams. He's had more special teams snaps (24) than offensive ones (18) in two years with Denver, which went 14-3 in the 2025 campaign and reached the AFC Championship Round.