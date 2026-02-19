The Texas Rangers enter spring training with a defined objective for outfielder Evan Carter in 2026. The organization wants the outfielder entrenched as its primary option in center field, signaling confidence in both his health and long-term development.

Carter showcased his potential during the club’s 2023 World Series run, but injuries have halted his momentum over the past two seasons. He appeared in only 45 games in 2024 and 63 games in 2025 while managing back issues and recovering from a fractured wrist. Now, the Rangers view 2026 as a reset opportunity.

Early depth charts list Carter as the leading candidate in center field entering camp. Wyatt Langford projects to handle a corner role while retaining the flexibility to shift defensively when needed. Brandon Nimmo, acquired in an offseason trade from the New York Mets, slots into a regular corner outfield position, giving Texas multiple defensive alignment options.

MLB Network reinforced those expectations on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account by sharing a segment from Tom Verducci’s appearance on Hot Stove. During the discussion, the veteran reporter clarified how the Rangers intend to deploy Carter this season.

“They want [Evan Carter] to be the everyday center fielder. They love what they're seeing out of [him].”

Article Continues Below

"They want [Evan Carter] to be the everyday center fielder. They love what they're seeing out of [him]." – Tom Verducci on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/kwm23i08NP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 19, 2026

Verducci’s comments reflect the organization’s current direction rather than a formal Opening Day declaration. The Rangers have not finalized their lineup, but national reporting aligns with internal expectations that Carter will receive the first opportunity to claim the role outright.

The decision carries meaningful roster implications. If Carter secures the Rangers' center field position, Langford and Nimmo anchor the corners, creating stability without constant defensive reshuffling. It also places a premium defensive position in the hands of a player still working to establish durability at the major league level.

The 23-year-old outfielder has logged 108 combined regular-season games across the past two years. A healthy 2026 campaign would finally give the Rangers a full evaluation of his everyday potential. As the season approaches, Texas is focused on building consistency, production, and long-term stability in center field for the 2026 season and beyond.