The Baltimore Ravens have had a treasure trove of tight ends recently in their receiving corps. Mark Andrews gets all of the attention, especially after getting an extension, but due to injuries and different snap counts, Isaiah Likely has also been able to shine when he sees the field. The Ravens have also utilized both on the field at the same time to great success. However, now Likely is a free agent and wants to blossom more.

Likely was doing a recent interview with Jon Gruden through Barstool Sports, and Gruden asked him what the process would look like and what Likely talks about with his agent. His biggest thing was wanting to blossom and excel on a team, because he learned so much from Mark Andrews.

“I just wanna be able to blossom,” Likely said. “I feel like the last couple of years I've had a great vet in Mark Andrews. He's taught me everything to be a star-caliber tight end to the point where it's like now, I feel like I just wanna be on a team where I can get out there and help a quarterback put up as many points as possible.”

The Ravens recently spent a lot of money on re-signing Andrews, which most likely means that Likely is on his way out. It makes sense that he would want to look elsewhere and go somewhere that helps him thrive as the top tight end.

He has likely been a very good backup tight end for Mark Andrews, but had an off year with 27 catches for 307 yards and 1 touchdown, his worst statistical season. Even with that bad season, Likely is still expected to be one of the top available tight ends in free agency, which means a big payday is coming his way.

Likely was recently seen liking an Instagram reply referring to a potential hometown reunion with the New England Patriots. He will command top money despite breaking a bone in his foot in late July and missing the first three games of the regular season. He struggled to find a rhythm last year. There was initially hope he could come back on a cheaper deal, but that will not be the case.