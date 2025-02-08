The 2024-25 campaign has not gone the Boston Bruins way. While their 27-23-6 record isn't awful, with 60 points, they aren't in position for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference currently. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, that has reportedly led to the team considering a potential trade involving longtime star Brad Marchand.

Marchand has spent his entire 16-year career with the B's, turning himself into one of the most dynamic wingers in the league during that time. After Patrice Bergeron retired, Marchand took over as Boston's captain, and led them to the second round of the playoffs last year. With the team scuffling, though, the front office could opt to move on from Marchand and kickstart their rebuild.

“'They know it’s time, and I think there’s a lot more in play than a lot of people think or think could be at this time,'” an NHL executive told rg.org's James Murphy. “‘With the cap going up, that opens up so many things to explore in the trade market and free agency. This is the perfect time to really see what your players are worth.'”

“When asked if that meant Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is in play on the NHL trade market? ‘Yes, but that’s not where I think they’re at yet.'”

Could the Bruins end up trading Brad Marchand?

Over the past couple of years, the Bruins front office has done an admirable job of remaining a consistent playoff contender, despite an exodus of talent. It seems like things may have finally caught up to them this season, though, as they are struggling to consistently string together wins, and while they are still in the playoff hunt, it may be better for the team to begin rebuilding than trying to chase a postseason spot.

Given Marchand's ties to the organization, there's no guarantee he will be on the move, even if other players get dealt before the deadline. The fact that Boston is even considering this should tell you where they are at currently, and all eyes will be on them as the deadline creeps up to see whether or not they decide to unload some of their veteran players.