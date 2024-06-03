Sam Reinhart has helped the Florida Panthers advance to their second straight Stanley Cup Final. The veteran forward has been a driving force for the Eastern Conference champions all year long. Ahead of the Final, though, there is a realization that this may be Reinhart's last season with the Panthers.

Reinhart is hitting NHL Free Agency this summer. The veteran Florida forward is playing out the final year of a three-year contract he signed back in 2021. And this has called into question his future with the Panthers beyond this run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers are currently projected to have over $19 million in cap space this summer. However, The Athletic ranks Reinhart as the top option in NHL Free Agency. He is projected to earn a three-year contract worth $6.5 million per season. But robust interest across the league could certainly drive up the price.

Florida likely wants to keep its star veteran forward. And it's hard to imagine Reinhart looking for the exit. But in the case he does leave, here are the best destinations for Sam Reinhart in NHL Free Agency.

Sabres could reunite with former star

Reinhart began his career with the Buffalo Sabres. The former second-overall pick had a solid career with Buffalo. He emerged as a consistent 40-50 point contributor. However, the Sabres failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And in 2021, he was traded to the Panthers.

If a contract can't be worked out with Florida, a return to Buffalo is certainly a possibility. The Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs again in 2024. But they have shown that they aren't too far off. In fact, they missed the playoffs in 2023 by one single point.

The Sabres recently brought back Lindy Ruff to be the team's new head coach. Ruff will certainly want a reliable veteran presence in the locker room. Reinhart is familiar with the organization. And he could be one of the missing pieces that help take Buffalo back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Predators are a contender

The Nashville Predators are certainly another team to watch. Nashville went on a remarkable run in the second half of the 2023-24 season. And that helped them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Nashville went out in round one, but this season certainly gave them something to build on.

Nashville isn't losing any of their star players this offseason. Of course, this assumes the team holds on to star netminder Juuse Saros. In any event, Nashville could certainly use a new top-six forward. And Reinhart would certainly be a great fit for them.

The Predators look to have a ton of cap space. As of now, they are projected to have a little more than $26 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly. Nashville has the financial capability to sign Sam Reinhart in NHL Free Agency. And they have a quality roster that can certainly compete for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Sam Reinhart could head to Canucks

Finally, Reinhart could return home this offseason. The former second-overall pick is a native of Vancouver, British Columbia. And the Canucks could certainly use Reinhart's services. Especially after a majorly successful 2023-24 NHL season.

The Canucks won the Pacific Division and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they eliminated the Predators in the first round. And they came within one game of their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals appearance since 2011. Unfortunately for them, they fell to the Edmonton Oilers.

There is a lot for the Canucks to be proud of over this past campaign. Vancouver is set to lose a few free agents, including veteran forward Elias Lindholm. If they lose Lindholm, the Canucks can bring in Sam Reinhart to fill the void as they push for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.