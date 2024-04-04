The Nashville Predators are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. Captain Roman Josi and veteran defender Ryan McDonagh are just two of the main contributors to this effort. However, in McDonagh's eyes, the Predators captain is the true driving force behind Nashville's current success.
McDonagh spoke about Josi's impact on the Predators recently. He was rather straightforward when speaking about what the team needs from its captain. And he credited the veteran defenseman for his approach to the game night in and night out.
“We need him every night to be our best player, if not our top-two best players,” McDonagh said, via NHL.com. “He’s so consistent in that regard, which is hard to do in this league. It’s a credit to him and the way he takes care of himself and the way he prepares for each game to go out and be the best player.”
Roman Josi, Predators have salvaged season
The Predators were stagnating during the 2023-24 NHL season. At one point, it seemed likely that Roman Josi and his team would miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs altogether. However, Nashville has gone on one of the most impressive runs of the year. Since February 17th, the team is 16-3-2.
Josi, a former Norris Trophy winner, has been a force at both ends of the ice. He has averaged around 24 minutes a game during this run. During this span, he has eight goals and 27 points to provide an offensive spark from the point. The 33-year-old rearguard said he is trying to learn as much as he can, even with his experience.
“I would say I’m a very curious person,” Josi said. “I always try to learn, always try to find new things and try to get better. There’s a lot of things that come with it, right? You’ve got to take care of your body,” the Predators captain said, via NHL.com. “There’s a mental part to it. There’s the hockey stuff, obviously. Like I said, I’m very curious. I always try to find new things to get better with myself.”
Nashville has sights on Stanley Cup Playoffs
With this resurgence, the Predators are locked in on clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ryan McDonagh and Roman Josi both have a wealth of playoff experience to offer. That certainly bodes well for the rest of the roster as they try to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup.
Nashville currently possesses the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They are four points back of the Winnipeg Jets for third place in the Central Division. However, they hold a six-point lead over the St. Louis Blues, who are the closest non-playoff team in the West.
One major positive for Nashville is its health on the back end. They have struggled with injuries sustained by some of their regular defensemen. Now, the Predators are healthy. Josi is leading the way, and he has full faith in McDonagh, who is having a fine season in his own right.
“He’s just very calm back there,” Josi said of McDonagh, via NHL.com. “Obviously he’s great defensively, but he’s very skilled also. I think his offensive game sometimes is underrated, the plays he makes and the reads he makes. He’s just a rock back there; he doesn’t make any mistakes. You play with him and he’s your safety net. You know he’s going to do his part.”
The Predators have just seven games left on their regular season schedule. They will look to continue their momentum on Thursday against the Blues. Let's see if Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh can help Nashville maintain their remarkable run of form into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.