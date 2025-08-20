After watching Teoscar Hernandez miss out on a pair of routine plays in the right field that effectively cost the Los Angeles Dodgers a win over the Colorado Rockies, fans in Chavez Ravine and beyond had one unifying demand: Mookie Betts needs to play right field stat.

So naturally, when news broke shortly after the final pitch that Betts was meeting with skipper Dave Roberts and President of Basketball Operations Andrew Friedman, fans assumed their prayers – or at least consistent social media postings – had been answered. Soon, fans figured, Betts would return to his signature position, Hernandez would shift to right, and everything else would fall into place, with Andy Pages, Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, and Hyeseong Kim slotting in at center field, third base, shortstop, and second base, respectively, when fully healthy.

And yet, not even 24 hours later, that excitement cratered, with the Dodgers announcing their lineup featuring Hernandez at his usual spot, while Betts remains an infielder. Asked about this choice and the meeting that preceded it, Roberts told reporters like The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that the meeting was actually about his swing and that they hadn't talked about a position change in any meaningful way.

“Mookie Betts did meet with Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman postgame yesterday in Roberts' office. Not the first time he's gone into the office after a game (and Friedman is on this trip). Betts said he popped his head in there to reiterate how good he feels about his swing,” Ardaya wrote.

“Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts is in his office ‘all the time.' Was the case when he was slumping, and he wanted to check in with him frequently, even though he's swinging it better. Said he has not discussed right field at all with Betts at any point this season.”

Now, for fans who have been watching LA play all season long, Roberts isn't exactly someone who makes sweeping changes on a whim, with Michael Conforto starting night-in and night-out for months despite being a sub-200 hitter. Still, if Hernandez continues to struggle in the field, one has to wonder how long the Dodgers can go – and how many games they will have to lose – before Roberts' hand is forced.