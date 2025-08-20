The Atlanta Braves entered their matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday without one of their stars. Austin Riley has not played since August 2 with an abdominal strain. He and All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. spent time on Brian Snitker's injured list earlier this month. While Acuna Jr. returned last week, Nacho Alvarez Jr. will have to replace Riley for a while longer.

Riley's abdominal strain has been a main point of concern for an Atlanta team fighting to get into the playoffs. The third baseman was one of the Braves' best hitters this season, despite suffering his fair share of cold stretches. However, Snitker has been without him for more than two weeks. The veteran is working through his recovery, but a setback pushed his return timetable.

Atlanta offered an update on Riley's condition to The Athletic's David O'Brien. Unfortunately, 28-year-old's status is not looking good. According to O'Brien, the veteran infielder's return is nowhere in sight.

“Braves 3B Austin Riley felt lingering soreness from his abdominal strain when he worked out today. He’ll be checked out again by a doctor Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like he’ll return soon from IL,” O'Brien said.

Without Riley, Snitker has started Alvarez Jr. at the hot corner. While he has held his own defensively, the Braves offense has felt the absence of their slugger. Atlanta still has goals to hit this season, but not having Riley in the mix makes meeting those expectations that much harder. Regardless, the Braves continue to fight in the National League East.

Riley's abdominal strain is one of the latest additions to a long list of injuries in Atlanta this season. Snitker's ace, Chris Sale, is also working his way back from the IL. For now, though, the Braves have to get used to life without their third baseman and one of their top arms.