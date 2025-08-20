Trying to avoid slipping further in the standings, the New York Yankees found themselves surrounded by conflicting reports this week regarding Aaron Judge’s health after the captain pushed back on comments made by manager Aaron Boone. On Tuesday morning, Boone said on the radio that Judge might not “get back to throwing like he normally does” for the rest of the season as he deals with a right elbow flexor strain. Judge, however, disagreed with that assessment.

Judge explained that Boone had not seen his recent throwing sessions and dismissed the manager’s observation.

“I don't know why he said that. He hasn't seen me throw for the past two weeks, so I'm pretty confident I'll get back to [100 percent],” the outfielder said, according to The New York Post, after working out in the Steinbrenner Field outfield.

Later that day, Boone acknowledged his initial statement may have been “a little overstated” and clarified that while he wasn’t sure Judge would return with elite arm strength, he believed the star could still handle himself defensively.

The Yankees slugger, who has been limited to designated hitter duties since coming off the injured list on August 5, has been making steady progress in his throwing program. Judge revealed he has already thrown out to 150 feet, with the next step being throws to the bases, though he has no timetable for when that will happen. The 33-year-old added that he wants to be cautious to avoid making the injury worse but hopes to return to the outfield soon to give Giancarlo Stanton relief from defensive duties.

Boone, meanwhile, emphasized that the team will rely on its medical staff to determine when Judge can return to the field. The manager stressed that the Yankees will remain patient, admitting there is “always some level of risk” but reaffirming they will not rush their captain back. This cautious approach has been consistent with Judge’s injuries in the past, including his 2018 wrist fracture.

Despite the setbacks, Judge has maintained MVP-level production. The Yankees’ star is hitting .333 with 39 home runs, 91 RBIs, and a 1.134 OPS. He remains the centerpiece of a lineup trying to regain ground in the American League playoff race after a midseason slump knocked them out of first place in the division. With mounting pressure on Boone’s future, Judge’s health and availability are becoming even more vital as the Yankees push toward October.