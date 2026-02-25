On Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets visited the Chicago Bulls and proceeded to blow them out in their own homecourt, crushing them by 32 points, 131-99. This also saw Coby White return to United Center for the first time as a member of the Hornets after the Bulls dealt him prior to the trade deadline for Collin Sexton and a few second-round picks.

White made his debut for the Hornets on Tuesday night against a familiar foe, and he put up 10 points on 4-9 shooting from the field against his former team. The Hornets were able to ease him into action, which was important considering that the calf injury he was dealing with was serious enough for the Bulls to get one fewer second-round pick in the trade.

This was certainly an emotional night for White considering that he had spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Bulls. Bulls fans also acknowledged his contributions for the team during his time in the Windy City, and White appreciated the warm reception he received.

“You don't really know the impact you have on people. And the impact people have on me. I got the ovation and whatever, but so many people being here tonight, wearing my jersey, calling my name. For me, it's just trying to be in the moment. And just try to stay grounded. It's very humbling to find out how many people you impact through this beautiful game that we play,” White said, via CHSN.

Coby White joins nascent Hornets core

The Bulls had run their course, paving the way for White to join the upstart Hornets. With LaMelo Ball having a checkered injury history, White figures to play a huge role for one of the league's hottest teams.

White is only 26 years of age and he can be one of the most explosive scorers in the association. He also studied in Chapel Hill, which means that he's already beloved in Charlotte.