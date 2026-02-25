Air Jordan is coming into 2026 strong with consistent releases and sneakers added to the retro release calendar for the rest of the year. Already dabbling in a number of collaborations and expected crossovers coming soon, we'll see the return of a familiar name as New York-based retailers Awake NY partners with the Jumpman once again. This time, they've confirmed an upcoming colorway for the iconic Air Jordan 6.

Awake NY was founded in 2012 as a retailer in New York City, focused on capturing “the unique cultural spirit and sensibility of New York City.” They first partnered with Nike in 2024 to create two colorways of the Nike Jordan Air Ship PE in red and blue, following it up black and pink pairs of the Air Jordan 5 in 2025.

Recently teasing their latest lookbook for the upcoming spring season, Awake NY flaunted a new pair of Air Jordan 6 sneakers, which are expected to release alongside another red-toned colorway. The initial teasers offer us a look at the blue-toned Jordan 6 with an apparel capsule to match.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 first look

AWAKE NY reveals Air Jordan 6 collab 💙 pic.twitter.com/I2GICCBGl8 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) February 23, 2026

Article Continues Below

FIRST LOOK at the 2026 AWAKE NY x Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” 🌊👀👀

Currently set to release on August 29th. Thoughts on these⁉️🤔 pic.twitter.com/ByFwIrulHG — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) February 23, 2026



Awake NY collaborations have been known to be polarizing in their nature and this newest tease of their upcoming release is no different. Dubbed the “Midnight Navy” colorway thanks to the blue hue along the back saddle and midsole, we see two more shades of blue suede along the uppers. Red contrast stitching is seen throughout the shoe to match the speckled red panels along the midsole and air unit.

Finer details will include an opaque natural outsole along with hits of red on the Jumpman logos and traditional Jordan 6 lace lock. The shoes are matched with a light blue/midnight navy/white Jordan tracksuit, a further indicator of more apparel to come from this Awake NY capsule.

While a hard release date has yet to be announced, outlets are reporting the pair to be schedule for August 29, 2026. Whether or not the entire capsule release simultaneously is still to be determined, but fans should rest easy knowing a fresh new collaboration from Awake NY is on the way.