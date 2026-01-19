It hasn't been a good time of late for Buffalo pro sports, and the Carolina Hurricanes decided to add to it by seemingly trying to troll Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills following their win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, 2-1, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Hurricanes shared a post with the message: “When your hockey team is winless in Raleigh the last decade,” which has gotten a lot of reactions, including one from the Sabres.

“YOU LEAVE JOSH OUT OF THIS,” the Sabres' official X account responded.

“Respect for standing up for your guy,” the Hurricanes' social media team replied.

The Sabres weren't able to give Buffalo sports fans something to feel good about, as the city tries to deal with the aftermath of the Bills' elimination from the NFL playoffs at the hands of the Denver Broncos last Saturday. The Bills lost to Bo Nix and company at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver to the tune of a 33-30 score (via overtime). Days after their loss to the Broncos, the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott.

As for the Hurricanes' win, Carolina leaned on the excellent goaltending of netminder Brandon Bussi, who turned away 17 of 18 shots on goal by the Sabres to earn the first star nod after the contest. Seth Jarvis scored the game-winning goal for Carolina on the power play in the third period.

The Hurricanes are now on a three-game winning streak and will look to sustain their form when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.