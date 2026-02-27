As spring approaches, Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows coming that subscribers will want to tune into (Sign up for a free trial!).

The biggest highlight is the last few episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy airing. The show stars Holly Hunger, Sandro Rosta, Stephen Colbert, Tig Notaro, and Becky Lynch.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2026

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers and “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

Sunday, Mar. 1

3 Days to Kill

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

A Bad Moms Christmas*

A Mighty Heart

Along Came a Spider

Assassination Nation

Beautiful Girls

Below

Beneath

Blood Diamond

Book Club

Case 39

Chinatown

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Congo

Crawl

Cursed

Downhill Racer

Downsizing

Evolution

Eye for an Eye

Flirting with Disaster

Florence Foster Jenkins

Frank Miller's Sin City

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Georgetown

Good Will Hunting

Gunfight At the O.K. Corral

Ida Red

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life

Like a Boss

Marshals**

Mommie Dearest

Muriel's Wedding

Nobody's Fool

Nocturnal Animals

Pet Semetary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II

Rocketman

Spencer

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Steel Magnolias

Supercop

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fighting Temptations

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Good Liar

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Intervention

The Kite Runner

The Ledge

The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio

The Queen

The Ruins

The Stand In

The Time Machine

Things We Lost in the Fire

Timeline

Tracker (Season 3 mid-season premiere)**

Warrior

Watson (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**

Welcome to Sarajevo

What If

White House Down

Whitney

Young Sherlock Holmes

Tuesday, Mar. 3

NCIS** (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Origins** (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Sydney** (mid-season premiere)

Wednesday, Mar. 4

School Spirits (Season 3 finale)

America's Culinary Cup** (new CBS special)

PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels

Friday, Mar. 6

The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control

Sunday, Mar. 8

Rebel in the Rye*

Wednesday, Mar. 11

The Loud House (Season 8)

Thursday, Mar. 12

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Season 1 finale)

Saturday, Mar. 14

The Madison

Wednesday, Mar. 18

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 9)

The Challenge (Season 41)

Thursday, Mar. 19

Canada Shore (Season 1 finale)

Wednesday, Mar. 25

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 8)

Friday, Mar. 27

Dreaming Whilst Black* (Season 2 finale)

Tuesday, Mar. 31

FBI True (Season 8)

