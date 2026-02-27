As spring approaches, Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows coming that subscribers will want to tune into (Sign up for a free trial!).
The biggest highlight is the last few episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy airing. The show stars Holly Hunger, Sandro Rosta, Stephen Colbert, Tig Notaro, and Becky Lynch.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2026
Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers and “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
Sunday, Mar. 1
- 3 Days to Kill
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- A Bad Moms Christmas*
- A Mighty Heart
- Along Came a Spider
- Assassination Nation
- Beautiful Girls
- Below
- Beneath
- Blood Diamond
- Book Club
- Case 39
- Chinatown
- Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
- Congo
- Crawl
- Cursed
- Downhill Racer
- Downsizing
- Evolution
- Eye for an Eye
- Flirting with Disaster
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Frank Miller's Sin City
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Georgetown
- Good Will Hunting
- Gunfight At the O.K. Corral
- Ida Red
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Life
- Like a Boss
- Marshals**
- Mommie Dearest
- Muriel's Wedding
- Nobody's Fool
- Nocturnal Animals
- Pet Semetary (1989)
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Pet Sematary II
- Rocketman
- Spencer
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Steel Magnolias
- Supercop
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Gift
- The Good Liar
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Intervention
- The Kite Runner
- The Ledge
- The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio
- The Queen
- The Ruins
- The Stand In
- The Time Machine
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- Timeline
- Tracker (Season 3 mid-season premiere)**
- Warrior
- Watson (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**
- Welcome to Sarajevo
- What If
- White House Down
- Whitney
- Young Sherlock Holmes
Tuesday, Mar. 3
- NCIS** (mid-season premiere)
- NCIS: Origins** (mid-season premiere)
- NCIS: Sydney** (mid-season premiere)
Wednesday, Mar. 4
- School Spirits (Season 3 finale)
- America's Culinary Cup** (new CBS special)
- PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels
Friday, Mar. 6
- The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control
Sunday, Mar. 8
- Rebel in the Rye*
Wednesday, Mar. 11
- The Loud House (Season 8)
Thursday, Mar. 12
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Season 1 finale)
Saturday, Mar. 14
- The Madison
Wednesday, Mar. 18
- Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 9)
- The Challenge (Season 41)
Thursday, Mar. 19
- Canada Shore (Season 1 finale)
Wednesday, Mar. 25
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 8)
Friday, Mar. 27
- Dreaming Whilst Black* (Season 2 finale)
Tuesday, Mar. 31
- FBI True (Season 8)
