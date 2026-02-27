As spring approaches, Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows coming that subscribers will want to tune into (Sign up for a free trial!).

The biggest highlight is the last few episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy airing. The show stars Holly Hunger, Sandro Rosta, Stephen Colbert, Tig Notaro, and Becky Lynch.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2026

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers and “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

Sunday, Mar. 1

  • 3 Days to Kill
  • 21 Jump Street
  • 22 Jump Street
  • A Bad Moms Christmas*
  • A Mighty Heart
  • Along Came a Spider
  • Assassination Nation
  • Beautiful Girls
  • Below
  • Beneath
  • Blood Diamond
  • Book Club
  • Case 39
  • Chinatown
  • Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
  • Congo
  • Crawl
  • Cursed
  • Downhill Racer
  • Downsizing
  • Evolution
  • Eye for an Eye
  • Flirting with Disaster
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Frank Miller's Sin City
  • Friday the 13th
  • Friday the 13th Part II
  • Friday the 13th Part III
  • Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
  • Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
  • Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
  • Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
  • Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • Georgetown
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Gunfight At the O.K. Corral
  • Ida Red
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • Life
  • Like a Boss
  • Marshals**
  • Mommie Dearest
  • Muriel's Wedding
  • Nobody's Fool
  • Nocturnal Animals
  • Pet Semetary (1989)
  • Pet Sematary (2019)
  • Pet Sematary II
  • Rocketman
  • Spencer
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Supercop
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Fighting Temptations
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • The Gift
  • The Good Liar
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Intervention
  • The Kite Runner
  • The Ledge
  • The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio
  • The Queen
  • The Ruins
  • The Stand In
  • The Time Machine
  • Things We Lost in the Fire
  • Timeline
  • Tracker (Season 3 mid-season premiere)**
  • Warrior
  • Watson (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**
  • Welcome to Sarajevo
  • What If
  • White House Down
  • Whitney
  • Young Sherlock Holmes

Tuesday, Mar. 3

  • NCIS** (mid-season premiere)
  • NCIS: Origins** (mid-season premiere)
  • NCIS: Sydney** (mid-season premiere)

Wednesday, Mar. 4

  • School Spirits (Season 3 finale)
  • America's Culinary Cup** (new CBS special)
  • PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels

Friday, Mar. 6

  • The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control

Sunday, Mar. 8

  • Rebel in the Rye*

Wednesday, Mar. 11

  • The Loud House (Season 8)

Thursday, Mar. 12

  • Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Season 1 finale)
Saturday, Mar. 14

  • The Madison

Wednesday, Mar. 18

  • Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 9)
  • The Challenge (Season 41)

Thursday, Mar. 19

  • Canada Shore (Season 1 finale)

Wednesday, Mar. 25

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 8)

Friday, Mar. 27

  • Dreaming Whilst Black* (Season 2 finale)

Tuesday, Mar. 31

  • FBI True (Season 8)

