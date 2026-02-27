March signals that winter is losing its grip, and HBO Max plans to keep you indoors just a little longer. The streamer rolls out a packed slate that stretches from cult comedy to horror staples and prestige documentaries. If you want variety, you will find it.
The biggest headline lands on March 22 when The Comeback, Season 3 returns as an HBO Original. Lisa Kudrow steps back into the heels of Valerie Cherish for one final run, closing the chapter on a character who turned awkward self delusion into art. The series has sat dormant for years, which only heightens the anticipation around this farewell season.
How’s that?! The third and final season of #TheComeback premieres in 2026 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/FRYuALL46x
— Actually HBO Max (@StreamOnMax) June 27, 2025
Horror fans kick off the month in a major way. On March 1, multiple Final Destination films arrive, including Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, Final Destination 5, and The Final Destination (2009). That same day also delivers comic book nostalgia with Spider Man (2002), Spider Man 2 (2004), Spider Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider Man (2012), and The Amazing Spider Man 2 (2014), ComicBook reports. Add in modern favorites like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Happy Death Day, Men (2022), and The Terminator, and movie night suddenly looks booked.
Television viewers have plenty to track as well. DTF St. Louis (HBO Original) debuts March 1, while Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original) premieres March 6. Later in the month, HBO Originals such as Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 on March 13 and Privileges, Season 1 on March 27 expand the platform’s prestige offerings. Reality staples and food programming also flood the calendar, from Tournament of Champions VII on March 2 to The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 on March 21.
Below you will find the complete March 2026 schedule in order by date.
March 1
- 42nd Street
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- A Lost Lady
- A Stolen Life (1946)
- A Woman's Face
- Above Suspicion
- All the President's Men
- Along the Great Divide
- Angel's Egg
- Arrow in the Dust
- Badman's Country
- Blair Witch
- Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Dance, Fools, Dance
- Dancing Lady
- Date Night
- Date Night: Extended Edition
- DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)
- DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)
- Ensign Pulver
- Evan Almighty
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Flamingo Road
- Gentleman Jim
- Happy Death Day
- Humoresque
- In This Our Life
- Jimmy the Gent
- Juarez
- Judy
- Kid Galahad
- Ladies They Talk About
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Lola Versus
- Marked Woman
- Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
- Memento
- Men (2022)
- Miss Pinkerton
- Mr. Skeffington
- Old Acquaintance
- Paid
- Parachute Jumper
- Payment on Demand
- Satan Met a Lady
- Special Agent (1935)
- Spider Man (2002)
- Spider Man 2 (2004)
- Spider Man 3 (2007)
- Spring Breakers
- Sunshine Cleaning
- Susan and God
- Sweet Bird of Youth
- Swiss Army Man
- That Certain Woman
- The 40 Year Old Virgin
- The Amazing Spider Man (2012)
- The Amazing Spider Man 2 (2014)
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Bride of Frankenstein
- The Burning Hills
- The Corn Is Green
- The Damned Don't Cry
- The Fighting 69th
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Greatest Showman
- The Greatest Showman Sing Along
- The Old Maid
- The Purchase Price
- The Secret Bride
- The Star
- The Terminator
- The Woman on Pier 13
- The Women (1939)
- The Young Guns (1956)
- This Woman Is Dangerous
- Three on a Match
- Till We Meet Again
- V for Vendetta
- Valley of the Sun
- Vengeance Valley
- When Ladies Meet
- Winter Meeting
March 2
- Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)
3
- Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)
March 4
- 100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)
5
- Feds, Season 2 (ID)
- Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)
- Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)
- The World's Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)
March 6
- Fackham Hall
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)
- Women's Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)
8
- Asia (BBC)
- Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)
- Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 10
- 120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)
- Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)
- The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)
12
- Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew, Season 2
- Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)
- Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
March 13
- Diners Drive Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)
- Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)
14
- The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)
March 16
- Born to Bowl (HBO Original)
- Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)
17
- Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)
March 18
- 7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)
19
- Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)
- Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)
March 20
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)
March 21
- The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)
22
- Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)
- Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
- The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)
24
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)
March 25
- Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)
March 26
- Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal
- Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)
27
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)
- Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 30
- The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)
March 31
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)