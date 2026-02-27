March signals that winter is losing its grip, and HBO Max plans to keep you indoors just a little longer. The streamer rolls out a packed slate that stretches from cult comedy to horror staples and prestige documentaries. If you want variety, you will find it.

The biggest headline lands on March 22 when The Comeback, Season 3 returns as an HBO Original. Lisa Kudrow steps back into the heels of Valerie Cherish for one final run, closing the chapter on a character who turned awkward self delusion into art. The series has sat dormant for years, which only heightens the anticipation around this farewell season.

How’s that?! The third and final season of #TheComeback premieres in 2026 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/FRYuALL46x — Actually HBO Max (@StreamOnMax) June 27, 2025

Horror fans kick off the month in a major way. On March 1, multiple Final Destination films arrive, including Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, Final Destination 5, and The Final Destination (2009). That same day also delivers comic book nostalgia with Spider Man (2002), Spider Man 2 (2004), Spider Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider Man (2012), and The Amazing Spider Man 2 (2014), ComicBook reports. Add in modern favorites like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Happy Death Day, Men (2022), and The Terminator, and movie night suddenly looks booked.

Television viewers have plenty to track as well. DTF St. Louis (HBO Original) debuts March 1, while Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original) premieres March 6. Later in the month, HBO Originals such as Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 on March 13 and Privileges, Season 1 on March 27 expand the platform’s prestige offerings. Reality staples and food programming also flood the calendar, from Tournament of Champions VII on March 2 to The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 on March 21.

Below you will find the complete March 2026 schedule in order by date.

Everything Coming to HBO Max in March 2026

March 1

42nd Street

5 Centimeters Per Second

A Lost Lady

A Stolen Life (1946)

A Woman's Face

Above Suspicion

All the President's Men

Along the Great Divide

Angel's Egg

Arrow in the Dust

Badman's Country

Blair Witch

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Call Me by Your Name

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dance, Fools, Dance

Dancing Lady

Date Night

Date Night: Extended Edition

DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)

DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)

Ensign Pulver

Evan Almighty

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Flamingo Road

Gentleman Jim

Happy Death Day

Humoresque

In This Our Life

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

Judy

Kid Galahad

Ladies They Talk About

Little Miss Sunshine

Lola Versus

Marked Woman

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Memento

Men (2022)

Miss Pinkerton

Mr. Skeffington

Old Acquaintance

Paid

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Satan Met a Lady

Special Agent (1935)

Spider Man (2002)

Spider Man 2 (2004)

Spider Man 3 (2007)

Spring Breakers

Sunshine Cleaning

Susan and God

Sweet Bird of Youth

Swiss Army Man

That Certain Woman

The 40 Year Old Virgin

The Amazing Spider Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider Man 2 (2014)

The Blair Witch Project

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Burning Hills

The Corn Is Green

The Damned Don't Cry

The Fighting 69th

The Final Destination (2009)

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman Sing Along

The Old Maid

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Star

The Terminator

The Woman on Pier 13

The Women (1939)

The Young Guns (1956)

This Woman Is Dangerous

Three on a Match

Till We Meet Again

V for Vendetta

Valley of the Sun

Vengeance Valley

When Ladies Meet

Winter Meeting

March 2

Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)

3

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)

Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 4

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)

5

Feds, Season 2 (ID)

Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)

The World's Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)

March 6

Fackham Hall

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)

Women's Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)

8

Asia (BBC)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)

Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 10

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)

Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)

The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)

12

Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew, Season 2

Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 13

Diners Drive Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)

Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)

14

The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 16

Born to Bowl (HBO Original)

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)

17

Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)

March 18

7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)

19

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)

March 20

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)

March 21

The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)

22

Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)

Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)

24

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)

March 25

Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)

March 26

Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)

27

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 30

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)

March 31